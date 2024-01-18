Curonix Partners with Sure Med Compliance to Expand PNS Clinical Evidence

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curonix LLC, a medical technology company dedicated to easing chronic pain without the use of opioids, and Sure Med Compliance, a digital healthcare company focused on curbing opioid-related overdoses, announced today an exclusive partnership for large-scale, long-term PNS clinical data collection using Sure Med’s Perspectives in Care digital health platform.

Curonix’s Freedom® Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) provides lasting chronic pain relief through a non-opioid, minimally invasive implanted technology. Paired with Sure Med’s digital health platform, Perspectives in Care, Curonix will partner with physicians and their teams to collect and analyze PNS data to expand the body of clinical evidence to further support PNS efficacy.

“Sure Med’s platform seamlessly integrates within the established healthcare workflow and is ideal for collecting vital information on our Freedom PNS technology for patients who endure debilitating chronic pain,” said Colleen DeSantis, Vice President of Clinical and Reimbursement for Curonix. “This partnership supports Curonix’s strategy to build off of an already robust Freedom PNS body of evidence and reinforces our commitment to educating healthcare professionals, patients, and insurers on its safe and effective use.”

Sure Med created Perspectives in Care as a robust digital health platform to help improve patient and provider outcomes in pain management. Sure Med partners with forward-thinking companies to work toward solutions to help end the opioid overdose epidemic through greater compliance in pain management settings. More than 40,000 patients have already been enrolled in Sure Med’s Perspectives in Care program.

“There is a need for clinical data and outcomes to make it easier for physicians and patients to navigate a patient's chronic pain journey,” said John Bowman, Founder and CEO of Sure Med Compliance. “By partnering with Curonix to support collection of clinical data on the effectiveness of PNS therapy, Sure Med will be advancing our goal of helping to lessen the industry’s reliance on traditional opioid therapies for the treatment of chronic pain.”

About Curonix

Curonix LLC is a Delaware medical technology company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies intended to help relieve chronic pain. The Freedom® PNS System uses high-frequency electromagnetic coupling (HF-EMC) technology to power the implanted neurostimulator. Each stimulator comprises an electrode array(s) with 4 or 8 contacts, and the electrode array is connected to a separate implanted receiver(s). A small, external rechargeable transmitter supplies the energy and data to the implanted neurostimulator through the skin. The device uses pulsed electric current to create an electrical field that acts on nerves to inhibit the transmission of pain signals to the brain. For more information, visit curonix.com

About Sure Med Compliance

Sure Med Compliance is a robust pain management digital health company on a mission to the end the overdose epidemic. They aim to accomplish this by compliantly collecting Patient-Reported Outcomes (PROs), and using that data to remove the barriers to appropriate pain care. Their digital health solution, Perspectives in Care (PIC) delivers medicolegal insights at the point of care, and educates providers on novel pain therapies. In addition, the PIC platform helps life sciences companies bring new, novel products to market faster and with purpose. For more information, visit suremedcompliance.com.

