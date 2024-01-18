Rumble Announces Livestream Contributions for U.S. Federal Political Campaigns

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider (NASDAQ: RUM), announced today that it will allow channels affiliated with a candidate running for U.S. federal office to receive “tips”—constituting federal campaign contributions—through Rumble during live events. Tipping is a feature that allows fans to make a monetary donation to creators during live streams.

“We are so excited to be the first major video platform to give U.S. candidates running for federal office the opportunity to connect with their supporters and receive campaign contributions directly through their own live stream,” said CEO and Chairman Chris Pavlovski. “With the success we saw during the 2022 midterm elections, we cannot wait to see what the 2024 presidential election coverage will bring for Rumble. Political candidates, regardless of party affiliation, will find a diverse and politically engaged audience who comes to Rumble looking for news and is eager to show support of their favorite candidates.”

This feature will be available to all channels affiliated with a candidate for federal office, regardless of political party or status within the government, and will be available first for Rumble’s desktop users. To help facilitate campaigns’ disclosures under federal law, Rumble users will be required to provide name, mailing address, occupation, and name of employer. They will also need to certify that the information accompanying the “tip” is true and accurate, that they are a U.S. citizen or lawfully admitted permanent resident and are not a federal government contractor.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com.

Rumble recently publicized new user demographic data, which showed that users of the platform are politically diverse, contrary to what some critics may believe. According to data compiled by Comscore, 35.5 percent of Rumble users self-identify as Democrats, 28.9 percent as Independents, and 21.8 percent as Republicans.

Contact: press@rumble.com