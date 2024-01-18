Beanfield proudly welcomes new SVP, Residential, Michael Massie

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beanfield, a local and independent telecom in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Ottawa, with over 450 employees, has brought on a new SVP, Residential Services in a time of growth and expansion.



Michael Massie, having spent the last year in Hawaii, has relocated back to the GTA where he’s spent the majority of his life. He comes to Beanfield with a wealth of telecom experience, most recently leading Cincinnati Bell and Hawaii Telecom’s National Residential MDU Strategy. Mr. Massie was also a senior leader at Bell for almost a decade.

Dan Armstrong, CEO and Founder of Beanfield, said, “We are thrilled to have Mike join the Beanfield team. We’re laser focused on our plan to make Beanfield a national telecom Canadians can be proud of. With a renewed focus on our first-class residential products, Mike’s experience will play a key role in helping us achieve that goal.”

Mike will lead a reorganized residential team and will be a key stakeholder in the company’s partner relations.

“I am honoured to join Beanfield - a customer centric, community focused trailblazer in the telecommunication industry. I look forward to contributing my skills and enthusiasm to the team, working together to achieve new milestones and helping drive the company’s continued success.” says Mike.

Beanfield has plans to continue their expansion in key markets, with emphasis on residential growth in Toronto, Vancouver and Ottawa. Mike will play a vital role in ensuring this expansion continues to align with Beanfield’s values while supporting its strategic partnerships with OMERS Infrastructure and Digital Bridge.

About Beanfield:

Beanfield is an independent, facilities-based telecommunications company with headquarters in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver. Founded in 1988 with an activist spirit, it expanded its fibre-optic network to serve markets in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver, with points of presence in Calgary, New York, and Seattle. Although well-poised to become a national telecommunications entity in its own right, Beanfield is committed to remaining faithful to its roots and ethos of being community-oriented and equity-focused. Beanfield believes everyone deserves quality connectivity at a fair price because that’s How It Should Be.