Shaping the Future: Growth Trajectory of Lessors of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market

The lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market size is expected to see rapid growth. It will grow to $997.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. ”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets has witnessed robust growth, escalating from $616.18 billion in 2023 to an estimated $676.19 billion in 2024, with a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. This momentum is expected to persist, propelling the lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market to reach $997.79 billion by 2028, maintaining a robust CAGR of 10.2%. Key drivers of this growth include the surge in nonfinancial intangible assets, heightened trademark and industrial design activities, strategic patent leasing, and innovative product developments.

Surge in Nonfinancial Intangible Assets: Catalyst for Market Growth
The ascendancy of nonfinancial intangible assets, encompassing trademarks, patents, brand names, franchises, and agreements, is a pivotal driver fueling the lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market. The growth in these assets, as evidenced by a notable increase in patent applications and trademark activities, is propelling the demand for lessors in this market. For example, the Australian Intellectual Property Report 2022 highlighted an 11% increase in patent applications in 2023, with a substantial rise in trademark applications and registrations. This surge in nonfinancial intangible assets is anticipated to significantly contribute to the market's growth.

Trademark and Industrial Design Activities: Propelling Market Dynamics
The escalating activities related to trademarks and industrial designs are anticipated to be key contributors to the growth of the lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market. The filing of applications for trademarks and industrial designs is indicative of increased intellectual property creation and protection efforts by businesses. In 2022, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization, industrial design and trademark filings witnessed a notable increase of 5.5% and 9.2%, respectively. This heightened activity is translating into a rising demand for licensing assets, further augmenting the growth of the market.

Strategic Patent Leasing: A Lucrative Revenue Stream for Companies
Many companies are strategically embracing patent leasing as a significant revenue stream, particularly as they invest in research and development. These companies seek substantial returns on their investments by licensing patents to both direct competitors and related industries. The creation of new subsidiary units focused on monetizing intellectual property assets is becoming a prevalent strategy. Notable companies like Qualcomm and Ericsson are capitalizing on their significant intellectual-property assets, turning them into major sources of revenue. Qualcomm, for instance, has transformed its intellectual-property business into a separate business unit.

Innovative Products: Enhancing Profitability

Major players in the lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market are actively developing innovative products to bolster profitability. Intangible asset coverage, covering non-physical assets with tradeable and recognizable value, is gaining prominence. Willis Towers Watson PLC, a UK-based insurance company, introduced Intangible Asset Protection, a coverage designed to shield companies against losses of intangible assets caused by negligent or nefarious insider behavior. This policy, guaranteed by Tokio Marine Kiln Insurance Ltd., covers non-public, proprietary information such as formulas, procedures, methods, and computer programming code.

Regional Dynamics and Market Segmentation

As of 2023, North America holds the distinction of being the largest region in the lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market, closely followed by Asia-Pacific. The lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market covered in this report is segmented –
1) By Type: Oil Royalty Companies, Patent Owners And Lessors
2) By Mode: Online, Offline

Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:
• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future
• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market size, lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market drivers and trends, lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market major players, lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market competitors' revenues, lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market positioning, and lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market growth across geographies. The lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

