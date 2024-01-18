MicroRNA Market Set to Grow at 7.9% CAGR, Targeting for US$ 1,330.7 Million by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Biomarker Discovery and Validation Catalyzing Growth in MicroRNA Market

Rockville, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global MicroRNA Market size is estimated to reach US$ 619.3 million in 2024. The microRNA sales are expected to witness a robust CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the demand for microRNAs is anticipated to reach US$ 1,330.7 million.

The primary stimulants of the miRNA market growth are the rising incidence of illnesses like cancer, heart disease, and neurological disorders, as well as the expanding capabilities of genetic technologies. The advancement of precision medicine in cancer treatment has accelerated with the arrival of microRNA diagnostics in clinics.

Key Segments of MicroRNA Market Research Report

By Assay Type By Application By End User By Region Immunoassay

Next Generation Sequencing

miRNA Arrays

PCR Based Arrays Research

Clinical Diagnostics Academic & Research Institutes

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic Centers

Clinical Research Organizations North America

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and Africa



MiRNAs are an excellent choice for non-invasive cancer biomarkers. This is because many cells secrete miRNAs, which are found in many bodily fluids. Due to their roles in disease pathways and gene regulation, microRNAs generate significant demand, thrusting the microRNA market expansion.

The lack of highly skilled professionals with vast industry knowledge and a high failure rate pose obstacle to miRNA market expansion. Research expenses are impacted because inexperienced professionals cannot do the test due to the high cost of kits and reagents, which increases the cost of experiments and research. Due to the fundamental evaluation, the microRNA market is becoming expensive, which severely restricts the market's potential to thrive.

Regional Outlook

North America holds a significant market share. One of the main factors propelling the search for novel therapies and diagnostics, especially in the United States, is the increase in clinical trials. The region's greater number of prolonged product releases encourages global microRNA market expansion.

From 2024 to 2034, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to accelerate significantly. This is linked to a larger patient base, a rise in the adoption of microRNA therapies, and increased medical travel to nations like China, Singapore, and India.

“With regard to its critical function in controlling gene expression, the microRNA industry has experienced significant expansion. The microRNA market has potential for both diagnostics and therapeutics development, as evidenced by the growth in molecular biology research and the growing desire for personalized treatment,” says an analyst at Fact.MR.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

The PCR-based arrays segment in the assay type category is expected to grab a share of 36.5% of the market in 2024.

In the end-user category, the academic and research institutes segment is set to acquire a market share of 38.2% in 2024.

The next generation sequencing segment in the assay type category is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2034.

In the end user category, the biopharmaceutical companies’ segment is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2024 to 2034.

The United States microRNA market is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2034.

Canada’s miRNA market to develop at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2034.

Mexico’s microRNA industry is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2034.

China’s microRNA market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 9.9% through 2034.

South Korea’s miRNA market is anticipated to boost at a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period.

Japan’s microRNA sales are expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.0% through 2034.

Competitive Landscape

The market remains highly competitive, with multiple global microRNA companies. Many regional microRNA vendors are involved in the market due to the growth of research and development activities. Manufacturers of microRNAs concentrate on growing their geographic reach and serving a range of applications across different healthcare sectors.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 1,330.7 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 7.9% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 40 Tables No. of Figures 200 Figures



Latest Developments

A joint multi-cancer screening research initiative, two new laboratories, and an Industry 4.0 (i4.0) production facility were among the additional capabilities that Singapore-based biotechnology business MiRXES unveiled in August 2022. The latest advancements align with MiRXES's objective of expanding its capacity for research and production to create miRNA-based diagnostics.

Researchers from the University of Illinois, Urbana, created a novel microRNA point-of-care test for cancer screening in February 2022. The test extracts tumor-specific microRNAs (miRNAs) from human serum using nanoparticles.

