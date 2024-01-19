Instrument Landing System & Visual Landing Aids Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends & Competitors
The Business Research Company’s Instrument Landing System & Visual Landing Aids Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Instrument Landing System And Visual Landing Aids Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the instrument landing system and visual landing aids market size is predicted to reach $2.93 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.
The growth in the instrument landing system and visual landing aids market is due to the increasing air traffic. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest instrument landing system and visual landing aids market share. Major players in the instrument landing system and visual landing aids market include Astronics Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Lufthansa Systems, NEC Corporation, Eaton, Thales Group.
Instrument Landing System And Visual Landing Aids Market Segments
•By Type: Instrument Landing System CAT I, Instrument Landing System CAT II, Instrument Landing System CAT III
•By Visual Landing Aid: Runway Lighting, Taxiway Lighting, Approach Lighting
•By Technology: Light-Emitting Diode (LEDs), Incandescent Lamps
•By Operation: International Airport, Medium Airport, Small Airport
•By Geography: The global instrument landing system and visual landing aids market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The instrument landing system (ILS) and virtual landing aids refer to precision landing aid that provides both vertical and horizontal guidance to pilots as they approach a landing, giving approach, landing indications, and permitting shipboard take off, landing, and situational awareness for sailors on deck. They send precise angle and descent guidance signals to aircraft for guidance on landing on the runway in good or bad weather.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Instrument Landing System And Visual Landing Aids Market Characteristics
3. Instrument Landing System And Visual Landing Aids Market Trends And Strategies
4. Instrument Landing System And Visual Landing Aids Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Instrument Landing System And Visual Landing Aids Market Size And Growth
……
27. Instrument Landing System And Visual Landing Aids Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Instrument Landing System And Visual Landing Aids Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
