Radiotheranostics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Radiotheranostics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

It will grow to $14.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Radiotheranostics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the radiotheranostics market size is predicted to reach $14.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%.

The growth in the radiotheranostics market is due to the increasing prevalence of cancer. North America region is expected to hold the largest radiotheranostics market share. Major players in the radiotheranostics market include Lantheus Holdings Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., GE Healthcare Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Siemens Healthineers, Boston Scientific Corporation.

Radiotheranostics Market Segments

•By Radioisotope: Technetium-99, Gallium-68, Iodine-131, Iodine-123, Fludeoxyglucose-18F, Yttrium-90, Lutetium (Lu) 177, Copper (Cu) 67, Copper (Cu) 64, Other Radioisotopes

•By Approach: Targeted Therapeutic, Targeted Diagnostic

•By Application: Oncology, Non-Oncology

•By End-Users: Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Other End-Users

•By Geography: The global radiotheranostics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Radiotheranostics refers to diagnoses and treatments that utilize imaging methods with radioactive substances to pinpoint specific targets in the body. It is used to administer targeted radiation therapy to defined locations, allowing for precise and tailored cancer treatment while minimizing harm to healthy tissues to enhance treatment results and patient care.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Radiotheranostics Market Characteristics

3. Radiotheranostics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Radiotheranostics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Radiotheranostics Market Size And Growth

……

27. Radiotheranostics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Radiotheranostics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

