AURORA SPINE ANNOUNCES ATTENDANCE AT NORTH AMERICAN NEUROMODULATION SOCIETY (NANS) ANNUAL MEETING

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, today announced that it will be participating in the North American Neuromodulation Society (“NANS”) Annual Meeting from January 18-21 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The NANS Annual Meeting is a prominent medical conference that brings together healthcare professionals, researchers, and experts in the field of neuromodulation.



Aurora will be showcasing two Sacroiliac Joint (SI Joint) fusion products. Silo TFX and Silo offer physicians options to stabilize the SI Joint, helping patients with access to treatment for their SI joint dysfunction.

Aurora Spine will be presenting data from the recent publication of the first 6-month clinical evaluation from the REFINE Screwless™ ZIP™ Study of its ZIP Interspinous Fixation device in the Journal of Pain Research.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Additional information can be accessed at www.aurora-spine.com or www.aurorapaincare.com.

