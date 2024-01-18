Submit Release
Celebrity Chef Ryan Rondeno to Feature on Fox Soul's New Daytime Show "Chefs of Color"

Los Angeles , Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Renowned Chef Ryan Rondeno, the culinary mastermind behind Foodulture, is set to appear on Fox Soul's new daytime show, "Chefs of Color." This groundbreaking program aims to showcase the talents and culinary diversity brought by chefs of color to the gastronomic world.

Chef Rondeno, known as the 'Chef to the Stars,' has an illustrious career, having honed his skills in some of the finest kitchens in the world. His impressive clientele includes A-list celebrities such as Will Smith, Scarlett Johansson, and Leonardo DiCaprio, to name a few. With a flair for infusing traditional flavors with a modern twist, Chef Rondeno's dishes are a testament to his Louisiana roots and his mastery of French and Italian cuisines.

In addition to his culinary achievements, Chef Rondeno is a passionate advocate for culinary education and empowerment. Through Foodulture, his initiative to promote healthy eating and innovative cooking, he has been instrumental in educating the community about the importance of nutrition and culinary arts.

"We are thrilled to have Chef Ryan Rondeno on 'Chefs of Color,'" said a representative from Fox Soul. "His unique culinary style, combined with his commitment to culinary excellence and education, aligns perfectly with the ethos of our show. We can't wait for our audience to experience his extraordinary talent."

The episode featuring Chef Rondeno promises to be an exciting journey through his culinary innovations and his personal story of success in the culinary world. Fans should be prepared to cook with Chec Ryan Rondeno starting  January 31st.

#2 Crawfish Orecchiette – Airdate 1/31

#3 Challah French Toast – Airdate 2/28

#4 Ricotti Fritters – Airdate 3/27

#5 Nola BBQ Shrimp and Grits – Airdate 4/24

#6 Hearts of Palm Salad and Pineapple Glazed Shrimp – Airdate 5/15

#7 White Chocolate Bread Pudding – Airdate 6/12

#8 Ancho Chili BBQ Chicken – Airdate 7/10

#9 Roasted Trout with Chorizo – Airdate 8/7

#10 Jambalaya – Airdate 10/4


For more information about Chef Ryan Rondeno and his culinary ventures, please visit his website at https://www.rondenoculinarydesigns.com/ and follow him on social media at https://www.instagram.com/nolachef212/?hl=en

About Fox Soul Fox Soul is a live and interactive streaming channel dedicated to the African American viewer. The programs aim to celebrate black culture and deal with real topics that impact the everyday lives of the black community through frank and insightful dialogue with local and national influencers.




Chef Ryan Rondeno on set at Fox Soul

Chef Ryan Rondeno on set for new show "Chef's of Color" Fox Soul

