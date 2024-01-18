Western Trade Printing Adds In-House Perfect Binding to Its Wholesale Print Services
New perfect bound book printing service opens new revenue opportunities for its print industry clients.
This new perfect binding capability means our clients can quickly tap new revenue opportunities with clients and prospects. Or it can help them tap new industries that they might not have considered.”FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Western Trade Printing (WTP), a wholesale printing company in Fresno, California, recently expanded its portfolio of print finishing capabilities to include in-house perfect binding services. This advancement means that WTP can now offer even faster turnaround on perfect bound book printing for quantities of just a few to a few thousand. This opens new revenue opportunities for WTP's clients which include commercial printers, quick printers, print brokers, and agencies.
Western Trade Printing has long been recognized for its exceptional wholesale printing and binding services. The introduction of in-house perfect binding and book printing marks a significant milestone in the company's journey towards offering comprehensive, end-to-end printing solutions.
Perfect binding, a book binding technique known for its aesthetic appeal and durability, is ideal for a wide range of printed materials, including print catalogs, publications, directories, annual reports, sports programs, magazines, training manuals, and softcover paperback books. WTP's digital and offset printing capabilities, combined with their new in-house perfect binding, enables clients to economically print small to medium quantities ranging from a few copies to a few thousand.
One of the key advantages of WTP's internal perfect binding service is the rapid turnaround time. For short-run jobs, this efficiency is further enhanced by the company's digital printing variable data capability, allowing for personalized and targeted print materials. Moreover, high-quality output is guaranteed through WTP's adherence to the G7® print methodology, ensuring color consistency across all substrates and printing devices.
According to Bob Gardner, President and General Manager of WTP,
"This new perfect binding capability means our clients can confidently tap into new revenue opportunities. It can help them sell a range of new publications to existing clients. Or it can help them tap new industries that they might not have considered."
Sustainability is at the core of WTP's operations. The company uses the G7® methodology to minimize waste throughout the printing process. Complying with the Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®) Chain of Custody Standards, WTP is committed to environmental stewardship. Additionally, their lean manufacturing approach, digital workflow, and use of non-toxic, long-life consumables, including soy and vegetable inks, underscore their dedication to eco-friendly practices.
Clients have two convenient ways to take advantage of their new perfect binding service. They can send the entire job to WTP for printing, collating, binding, and trimming, or they can send printed, pre-gathered book blocks for perfect binding and trimming only. This flexibility ensures that WTP can cater to a variety of client needs and project specifications. Mailing and fulfillment services are also available.
For those interested in exploring this service or seeking advice on perfect binding, WTP's estimating department is readily available at 559-251-8595 ext. 1. Their staff has 250+ years of collective print industry experience and all clients are welcome to tap into this knowledge in a free consultation. Prospective clients can also obtain a no-obligation quote by signing up for a free WTP account at the Western Trade Printing Client Portal.
Western Trade Printing is a wholesale printing service provider for print resellers only, including print brokers, commercial printers, quick printers, publishers, and marketing agencies. Their 98% on-time job completion rate is proof of their in-depth understanding of this deadline-driven industry. They use strict proprietary Quality Control Processes to ensure consistent, repeatable wholesale printing services for clients in California and beyond. Clients get exactly what they expect, every time.
