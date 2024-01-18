PHILIPPINES, January 18 - Press Release

January 18, 2024 Bong Go's Malasakit Team joins outreach to aid indigents in Quezon City The Malasakit Team of Senator Christopher "Bong" Go coordinated with Councilor Mikey Belmonte and provided assistance to indigents in Quezon City on January 13 and 14, as part of the latter's initiative to give back on his birthday. In his message, Go highlighted the significance of collaborative work in these initiatives to help uplift the lives of the poor. "Palagi po tayong magdasal at magtiwala po sa gobyerno. Palagi po tayong magtulungan at magmalasakit sa kapwa at sama-sama rin nating malalagpasan ang kahit na anumang hamon," said Go. Held at Saint Andre Covered Court, Talanay Covered Court, and Taniman Covered Court, Councilor Belmonte provided grocery packs to 1,850 residents, while there were also select recipients of shirts and balls for basketball and volleyball from Senator Go. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography stated that the city hosts 11 Malasakit Centers, which offer medical assistance programs to aid in covering healthcare costs of those in need. These centers serve as a one-stop shop, combining medical assistance programs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. Their aim is to assist those in need by covering their hospital bills and lowering out of pocket expense to the lowest amount possible. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. To date, 159 operational centers have helped more or less ten million Filipinos nationwide, according to the DOH. Malasakit Centers in Quezon City are located at the Lung Center of the Philippines, Novaliches District Hospital, Philippine Heart Center, Philippine Children's Medical Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, East Avenue Medical Center, Veterans Memorial Medical Center, Philippine Orthopedic Center, National Children's Hospital, Philippine National Police General Hospital, and Quirino Memorial Medical Center. Meanwhile, Go also supported the establishment of Super Health Centers nationwide. These health facilities offer a wide range of services, including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service; oncology centers; physical therapy and rehabilitation centers; and telemedicine, where remote diagnosis and treatment of patients will be done. As the vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, along with backing from the DOH and collaborative efforts of LGUs and other legislators, ample funding was secured in the 2022 national budget to establish 307 Super Health Centers. Furthermore, his advocacy led to the allocation of necessary funds in the 2023 budget, for the construction of 322 additional Super Health Centers across different regions. Additionally, 132 Super Health Centers received funding in 2024. Moreover, Go is the principal sponsor and one of the authors of the recently passed RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The said law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. To further help in the progress of the city, Go supported several projects, including the construction of multipurpose buildings, rehabilitation of roads, improvement of drainages, and rehabilitation of flood control structures in several barangays. He also supported the repair of Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife Center Road Network, and the acquisition of an ambulance, a dump truck, and four multicabs. Lastly, he also helped secure funding for the vertical expansion of a new emergency building at the Philippine Heart Center and the rehabilitation building at the Philippine Orthopedic Center.