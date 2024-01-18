Narcotics Scanner Market Analysis : Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, and Product Segments (2021–2030)

Narcotics Scanner Demand

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Narcotics Scanner Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by End Use (Airport, Railways, Sea Port, and Others), Technology (Ion Mobility Spectrum Technology, Infrared Spectroscopy, and Others), and Product (Handled, and Fixed): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟔.𝟖𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏𝟐.𝟓𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟔%. 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐫, 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 $𝟐.𝟒𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟒.𝟐𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟑%. 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟒.𝟓𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟖%.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5306

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Astrophysics Inc.,

Aventura Technologies, Inc.,

Bruker Corporation,

FLIR Systems Inc.,

KLIPPER ENTERPRISES,

NUCTECH COMPANY LTD,

OSI Systems, Inc.,

SMITHS GROUP PLC,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Viken Detection.

The growth of the global narcotics scanner market is driven by surge in consumption of drugs and related materials across the globe and modernization of the law enforcement agencies in developing countries. Growing requirement for improved security against the narcotics threats by using smart technologies is the key factor that is expected to fuel the growth of the narcotics scanner market during the forecast period. In 2020, by considering the end use of the narcotics scanner, airport segment garnered the leading market share. Moreover, ion mobility spectrum technology is expected to witness a leading market growth and dominate the market share during the forecast period.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/narcotics-scanner-market/purchase-options

In addition, market participants are entering into long term agreements and contracts with end users such as law enforcement agencies to gain competitive advantage in the global market. Asia-Pacific dominated the narcotics scanner market in 2020. The U.S., Germany, China, and India are expected to be the emerging countries in the global narcotics scanner market. The global narcotics scanner market size is a fairly fragmented market with several number of players operating in the global market. Majority of the market participants are strategically involved in agreement, contract, expansion, merger, and product launch activities.

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global narcotics scanners market. Overall, drug supply and trafficking proved to be resilient to COVID-19-related change. In all regions, the quantities of drugs seized decreased significantly during the second quarter of 2020, but resumed at the same or even increased levels soon after. The demand for narcotics scanner is directly associated with adoption of smart technologies for detection of the narcotic materials across the globe.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5306

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

By end use, the airport segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

By technology, ion mobility spectrum technology segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.

By product, the fixed segment is projected to lead the global market, in terms of market share, by the end of the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific dominated the global narcotics scanner market in 2020 in terms of market share.

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :

Automotive Shielding Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-shielding-market-A08454

Automotive Split-view Camera Module Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-split-view-camera-module-market-A08455

Boat Rental Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/boat-rental-market-A08443

