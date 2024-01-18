In a challenging year for M&A transactions, TozziniFreire preserves its market share

Consumer Goods, Industry, and Telecommunications were the highlights of 2023, showing growth inside the firm compared to 2022.

SãO PAULO, SP, BRAZIL, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TozziniFreire ended 2023 among the top five legal advisors in Brazil, considering the number of transactions conducted, according to the Transactional Track Record (TTR) advisory ranking. Despite the very complex and challenging year for large transactions, the firm preserved its percentage of market share, which presented a decrease in the overall volume of transactions across the entire market, according to the platform.

In total, 69 transactions that relied on the firm’s services were reported, mainly in the consumer goods, industry, and telecommunications markets, which together represent more than BRL 200 billion in market value, and almost 50% of TozziniFreire's transactions in 2023.

Among a variety of large transactions, we highlight the acquisition, by McCain do Brasil, of 51% of the share capital of the non-operating holding company TPZ Participações; the sale of PerkinElmer's analytics, food, and business services to New Mountain Capital for BRL 2.3 billion; and the sale of a 50% stake in Neoenergia Transmissora 15 to Warrington Investment for BRL 1.2 billion.

For Fernando Carvalho, partner in the Mergers and Acquisitions, Private Equity, and Venture Capital practices, “2023 was a challenging year for the transactional areas, but the prospects for 2024 are very positive, taking into account the reform agenda and expected improvement in macroeconomic conditions.”

The indicators for 2024 show positive signs and, despite the challenges, the firm intends to increasingly strengthen its legal services structure in the different areas of the transactional market in an integrated manner, adding operational capacity and expertise to meet market challenges.

About TozziniFreire

TozziniFreire is a leading legal services organization in Latin America, operating in all areas of Business Law and with a relevant track record in serving local and foreign companies from the most diverse industries.

