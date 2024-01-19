Submit Release
Impact of Tensions in the Red Sea is Likely to be Short Term

Container Vessel in the Red Sea

Ongoing hostilities in the Red Sea increase navigational challenges impacting shipping routes and efficiency.

MMBI WORLD is doing everything to make sure the impact on its customers is as marginal as possible, however it is not easy isolating global macro risks that affect everyone”
— Lado Gersamia
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impact of Tensions in the Red Sea is likely to be Short Term

Speaking at the Global Maritime Summit, Lado Gersamia of MMBI WORLD shipping stated that “ongoing hostilities in the Red Sea increase navigational challenges, with threats of mines, naval blockades, and potential military engagements, impacting shipping routes and efficiency”.

New rates and surcharges announced by carriers may push near- term Red Sea lane prices past $6,000 per FEU he went on to say.

However, Mr. Gersamia is confident that the impact is larger short term than long term. “MMBI WORLD is doing everything to make sure the impact on its customers is as marginal as possible, however it is not easy isolating global macro risks that affect everyone.”

It should be noted all ocean carriers have decided to divert cargo. Evergreen, HMM, Yang Ming, OOCL and COSCO are still moving cargo through the Suez Canal, but it’s worth noting that fleet from carriers who are diverting represent 62% of global capacity.

