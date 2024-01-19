Global Extended Reality Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s Extended Reality Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Extended Reality Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the extended reality market size is predicted to reach $161.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.3%.
The growth in the extended reality market is due to Increasing government initiatives in extended reality (XR). North America region is expected to hold the largest extended reality market share. Major players in the extended reality market include Apple Inc., Google LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Meta Platforms Inc., Sony Corporation, Accenture PLC,.
Extended Reality Market Segments
• By Component: Hardware, Software, Services
• By Technologies: Augmented Reality (AR) Technology, Virtual Reality (VR) Technology, Mixed Reality (MR) Technology
• By End User: Gaming, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media And Entertainment, Education, Aerospace And Defense, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global extended reality market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Extended reality (XR) refers to a spectrum of technologies that merge the physical and virtual worlds to create immersive and interactive experiences. XR encompasses virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR), allowing users to engage with digital content and interact with virtual objects or environments in real time.
