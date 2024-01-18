Global Orthodontics Market Size to Reach USD 20412.74 Million Globally by 2030: Latest Report by Vantage Market Research
Global Orthodontics Market Research Report 2023: Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Competitive LandscapeUNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orthodontics is a branch of dentistry that deals with the diagnosis, prevention, and correction of malpositioned teeth and jaws. Orthodontics can improve the appearance, function, and health of the teeth and oral cavity, as well as the facial harmony and aesthetics. Orthodontics can also treat various dental problems, such as crowding, spacing, overbite, underbite, crossbite, and open bite. Orthodontics uses various devices and techniques, such as braces, aligners, retainers, headgear, and surgery, to move the teeth and jaws into the desired position.
According to a report by Vantage Market Research, The market size of the Orthodontics Market is valued at USD 6141.17 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 20412.74 Million by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.20% over the forecast period. The driving factors of the market include the increasing prevalence of dental malocclusion, the growing awareness and demand for orthodontic treatment, the technological advancements and innovations in orthodontic products, and the rising disposable income and spending on dental care.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
The demand for orthodontics is driven by the increasing prevalence of dental malocclusion, which is a condition where the teeth are not aligned properly. According to the World Health Organization, around 60% of the world population suffers from some form of malocclusion. Malocclusion can affect the appearance, function, and health of the teeth and oral cavity, and can cause various problems, such as difficulty in chewing, speaking, and breathing, tooth decay, gum disease, and temporomandibular joint disorder. Orthodontics can help in correcting the malocclusion and improving the quality of life of the patients. Moreover, the growing awareness and demand for orthodontic treatment, especially among the young and adult population, also contributes to the demand for orthodontics, as more people are seeking to improve their smile and facial appearance.
The supply of orthodontics is determined by the availability and affordability of the products, services, and technologies, as well as the distribution and service networks of the manufacturers and suppliers. The supply of orthodontics is also influenced by the regulatory approvals and standards, which vary across different regions and countries. The major players in the market are DB Orthodontics, G&H Orthodontics, Henry Schein Inc., Danaher Corporation, 3M, Unitek, Align Technology Inc., Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, American Orthodontics, and DENTSPLY International. These companies are engaged in product development, innovation, expansion, and acquisition activities to increase their market share and presence.
The competition in the orthodontics market is intense and dynamic, as the market is fragmented and diversified. The competitors compete on the basis of product features, quality, price, performance, reliability, and customer service. The competition also depends on the type and end-use of the orthodontics, as different segments have different requirements and preferences. The market is also influenced by the entry of new players and the emergence of alternative technologies, such as clear aligners, lingual braces, and self-ligating braces.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
➔ 3M
➔ Unitek
➔ DB Orthodontics
➔ G&H Orthodontics
➔ Henry Schein Inc.
➔ Danaher Corporation
➔ Align Technology Inc.
➔ American Orthodontics
➔ Rocky Mountain Orthodontics
➔ and DENTSPLY International
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬
The orthodontics market is moving towards clear aligners, which are transparent, removable, and customized devices that can straighten the teeth without the use of metal wires and brackets. Clear aligners are more comfortable, convenient, and aesthetic than traditional braces, and can also reduce the treatment time and visits to the orthodontist. For instance, in 2021, Align Technology launched the Invisalign G8 with SmartForce Aligner Activation, which is a new innovation for its Invisalign system that can improve the treatment of deep bite, crowding, and crossbite
The orthodontics market is also moving towards digital and remote orthodontics, which can provide easy access, convenience, and affordability to the patients and the orthodontists. Digital and remote orthodontics use various technologies, such as digital scanners, 3D printing, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing, to create, analyze, and monitor the orthodontic treatment. For instance, in 2021, Candid launched the CandidPro, a digital platform that enables dentists and orthodontists to offer remote clear aligner therapy to their patients
The orthodontics market is also witnessing the development of biodegradable and smart orthodontics, which can offer better outcomes and user experience. Biodegradable orthodontics are made of natural or synthetic materials that can degrade and dissolve in the body after the treatment, reducing the need for removal and disposal. Smart orthodontics are embedded with sensors, actuators, and microchips that can monitor, adjust, and communicate the orthodontic treatment, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the process.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬
➔ The brackets segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022, owing to the high adoption rate, wide availability, and low cost of brackets.
➔ The adults segment dominated the market in 2022, as more adults are seeking orthodontic treatment to improve their smile and facial appearance.
➔ The dentist and orthodontist owned practices segment was the largest end-user segment in 2022, as most of the orthodontic treatments are performed in these settings.
➔ North America was the largest regional market in 2022, due to the high prevalence of malocclusion, the presence of major players, the high awareness and accessibility of orthodontics, and the supportive government initiatives.
➔ Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period, due to the increasing geriatric population, the rising incidence of malocclusion, the improving healthcare infrastructure, and the growing disposable income.
𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬
The orthodontics are expensive devices and services that require regular maintenance and follow-up. The cost of orthodontics varies depending on the type, duration, and complexity of the treatment. For instance, the average cost of braces ranges from USD 3,000 to USD 10,000, while the average cost of clear aligners ranges from USD 3,500 to USD 8,000. The high cost and maintenance of orthodontics may limit their adoption, especially in low- and middle-income countries, where the healthcare expenditure and affordability are low.
The orthodontics require proper awareness and training on their use and operation. However, many people are unaware of the availability and benefits of orthodontics, or are reluctant to use them due to fear or lack of confidence. Moreover, many dentists and orthodontists are not adequately trained or equipped with orthodontics, resulting in suboptimal or ineffective treatment. According to a survey conducted by the American Association of Orthodontists in 2021, only 38% of the general dentists in the US felt confident in providing clear aligner therapy to their patients.
The orthodontics are subject to strict regulatory and legal requirements, as they are classified as medical devices. The manufacturers and suppliers of orthodontics have to comply with the standards and guidelines of various authorities, such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The regulatory and legal issues related to orthodontics may pose challenges for the market players in terms of product approval, quality control, safety, and liability.
𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬
The orthodontics market has a huge potential in the emerging markets and untapped regions, such as Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East, where the demand for orthodontics is increasing due to the rising prevalence of malocclusion, the improving healthcare infrastructure, and the growing disposable income. The market players can capitalize on these opportunities by expanding their presence, distribution, and service networks, and by offering affordable and customized products that suit the local needs and preferences.
The orthodontics market is witnessing new product development and innovation, as the market players are investing in research and development activities to enhance the features, quality, performance, and reliability of the products and services. The market players can explore new opportunities by introducing novel and advanced products, such as biodegradable, smart, and personalized orthodontics,
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
Q. What is the current size and projected growth rate of the global orthodontics market?
Q. Which factors are driving market growth?
Q. What are the major market segments by product type, patient age, and region?
Q. What are the top trends and technological advancements shaping the market?
Q. What are the key challenges and opportunities facing the industry?
Q. Which regional markets offer the most promising growth potential?
Q. What are the competitive landscape and key players in the market?
Q. What are the regulatory considerations and reimbursement trends in the orthodontics industry?
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
North America currently dominates the global orthodontics market, accounting for over 37% of the revenue share in 2022. This is attributed to factors such as high disposable incomes, strong insurance penetration, and a widespread culture of preventative healthcare. The United States, in particular, boasts a mature market with a high adoption rate of advanced technologies like clear aligners. However, the region faces challenges such as rising treatment costs and a growing shortage of orthodontists.
The orthodontics market is poised for sustained growth in the coming years, fueled by a confluence of favorable trends and technological advancements. By addressing existing challenges and capitalizing on emerging opportunities, players in this dynamic field can ensure a brighter future for a world with straighter smiles and healthier bites.
