National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine opens centre for children of its employees with EU support

On 12 January, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) with the support of the EU Anti-Corruption Initiative (EUACI) and UNICEF opened a centre for children of its employees.

From now on, NABU employees can leave their children aged 3 to 15 years old in a comfortable place whenever they need to. The NABU Children’s Centre has areas for play, online learning and relaxation.

“Even in wartime, kids have the possibility to stay and receive good care at this nice facility,” the Head of the EUACI, Allan Pagh Kristensen, said at the opening ceremony. “We really hope that children will be able to have a great time here in a safe environment while their mums and dads are working hard for NABU.”

This is the first room of its kind opened at the premises of anti-corruption agencies in Ukraine. This initiative creates favourable working conditions for employees and ensures equal rights and opportunities for women and men.

