Dialogue on prospects for interaction with the European Union continued in Ashgabat

18 January 2024

On January 18, 2024, in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan M.Byashimova and the Deputy Managing Director for Russia, Eastern Partnership, Central Asia, Regional Cooperation and the OSCE in the European External Action Service (EEAS) Luke Pierre Devin.

During the meeting, issues related to the implementation of EU projects and programs, the organization of bilateral visits and events, including the holding of the next ministerial meeting in the “European Union - Central Asia” format were discussed. Special attention was paid to the activities of the Erasmus+ Program, cooperation in the field of transport, including the holding of the Investor Forum on January 29-30, 2024 in Brussels.

