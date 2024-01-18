Commercial Seeds Market projected to achieve a CAGR of 5.1% to reach US$ 70.157 billion by 2028

The commercial seeds market was valued at US$49.537 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% to reach US$70.157 billion by 2028.

