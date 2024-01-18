Global Medical Robots Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Medical Robots Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

It will grow to $34.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Medical Robots Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the medical robots market size is predicted to reach $34.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4%.

The growth in the medical robots market is due to the rising demand for precise and proper laparoscopic operations. North America region is expected to hold the largest medical robots market share. Major players in the medical robots market include Smith and Nephew PLC, Strikers, Aethon, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Major Robotics, Intouch Technologies Inc., Renishaw PLC, MedTech SA.

Medical Robots Market Segments

•By Type: Hospital and Pharmacy Robotic Systems, Surgical Robotic Systems, Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robotic Systems, Rehabilitation Robotic Systems, Other Types

•By Solutions: On-Premises, Cloud

•By Application: Cardiology, Laparoscopy, Pharmacy, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Other Applications

•By End Users: Specialty Centers, Hospitals and Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers, Other End Users

•By Geography: The global medical robots market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7665&type=smp

A medical robot is an expert service robot that refers to a type of multipurpose device used in and outside of hospitals to raise the standard of care provided to patients and it is employed in complicated surgical procedures, limb replacement, stroke patient rehabilitation, and other health-related duties. The medical robot is used in the medical sciences to help with surgeries, improve patient care and worker safety, and streamline clinical workflow and hospital logistics.

Read More On The Medical Robots Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-robots-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Medical Robots Market Characteristics

3. Medical Robots Market Trends And Strategies

4. Medical Robots Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Medical Robots Market Size And Growth

……

27. Medical Robots Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Medical Robots Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-and-diagnostic-laboratory-services-global-market-report

Medical Composites Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-composites-global-market-report

Medical Tubing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-tubing-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Synthetic Food Market Growth