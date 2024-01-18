Vegetable Seeds Market to Reach $15,032.4 million, Globally, by 2032 at 6.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The emphasis on sustainable and environmentally friendly agriculture is a critical driver for the Vegetable Seeds Market. The trend towards organic and non-GMO seeds aligns with broader societal concerns about the environmental impact of conventional agricultural practices.

Portland, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Vegetable Seeds Market by Type (Open Pollinated Varieties, and Hybrid), Crop Type (Solanaceae, Root and Bulb, Cucurbit, Brassica, Leafy, and Others), and Cultivation Method (Protected and Open Field): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global vegetable seeds market generated $7,896.6 million in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $15,032.4 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15466

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the vegetable seeds market is influenced by several factors that collectively shape the dynamics of this crucial sector within agriculture. One key factor driving market expansion is the increasing global demand for healthier food options and a shift toward vegetable-based diets. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious, emphasizing the nutritional benefits of vegetables, and this change in dietary preferences propels the demand for a diverse range of vegetable seeds.

The rising global population and the associated concerns about food security represent another major determinant of growth. As the demand for food continues to escalate, vegetable seeds play a pivotal role in enhancing agricultural productivity. Governments, agricultural organizations, and farmers are increasingly recognizing the importance of vegetable cultivation in addressing nutritional deficiencies and ensuring sustainable food sources. This heightened awareness contributes to a growing demand for high-quality vegetable seeds.

Report coverage & details:







Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $7,896.6 million Market Size in 2032 $15,032.4 million CAGR 6.7% No. of Pages in Report 543 Segments covered Type, Crop Type, Cultivation Method, and Region Drivers Research and Development Investments

Focus on Food Security Opportunities E-commerce Platforms

Government Support and Educational Initiatives Restraints Seed Quality Concerns

The open-pollinated varieties segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period



Based on type, the open-pollinated varieties segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for three-fourths of the global vegetable seeds market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The demand for open-pollinated varieties is rising due to a growing interest in sustainable and traditional farming practices. OPVs offer farmers the ability to save and replant seeds, fostering self-sufficiency and preserving agricultural biodiversity. However, the hybrid segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Buy This Report (543 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3HkWQSG

The Solanaceae segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on crop type, the Solanaceae segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for one-third of the global vegetable seeds market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The demand for Solanaceae, encompassing tomatoes, peppers, and eggplants, is rising due to the popularity of these vegetables in global diets. Their versatility, rich flavors, and nutritional value contribute to increased consumer preference. Additionally, the leafy segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2032.

The open field segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on the cultivation method, the bread and bakery products segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for two-thirds of the global vegetable seeds market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The rising demand for open-field cultivation in the vegetable seeds market is driven by the necessity for large-scale, sustainable farming. Open-field methods are crucial for extensive agriculture, enabling cost-effective production on a broad scale. Additionally, the protected segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for half of the global vegetable seeds market revenue. In the Asia-Pacific region, the increase in population, expanding urbanization, and a surge in health-conscious consumer habits drive the demand for vegetable seeds. In addition, the LAMEA region is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15466

Leading Market Players: -

Syngenta AG

Bayer AG

Sakata Seed Corporation

Namdhari Seeds Pvt. Ltd.

Enza Zaden BV

East-West Seed Group

Bejo Zaden B.V.

Takii & Co., Ltd.

Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel B.V.

BASF SE

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global vegetable seeds market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry

Seed Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

Lupin Seed Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Vegetable Chips Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030

Organic Spinach Seed Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

Organic Food Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2031

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.





Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/food-and-beverages Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com/