Carbonyl Iron Powder Market Set to Surpass USD 0.40 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Surging Demand in End-use Industries
The Carbonyl Iron Powder Market, valued at USD 0.3 billion in 2022, is projected to reach USD 0.40 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.8% during 2023-2030.
Carbonyl iron powder market grows with demand in electronics/pharmaceuticals, tech advancements, iron deficiency awareness, economic factors, R&D, and regulatory changes.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electronics industry's growing need for carbonyl iron powder boosts the growth of the 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧𝐲𝐥 𝐈𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
— SNS Insider Research
The SNS Insider report reveals that the Carbonyl Iron Powder Market Size reached USD 0.3 billion in 2022 and is poised to achieve USD 0.40 billion by 2030, showcasing a robust CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
Carbonyl iron powder, distinguished by high purity, enhanced activity, and controlled particle size, is a metallic powder. Its production involves either low-pressure breakdown or heat decomposition of metal carbonyl compounds. Anticipated market growth is attributed to the rising demand for carbonyl iron powder across diverse applications.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞:
Carbonyl iron powder, known for its high purity and unique particle size structure, is produced through low-pressure decomposition and thermal decomposition of metal carbonyl compounds. The market is experiencing significant growth due to increased demand in diverse applications, driven by factors like the growing focus on health and the electronics industry's need for magnetic cores and inductive electronic components. The market's upward trajectory is further propelled by a preference for carbonyl iron powder over cobalt binders, offering key players substantial opportunities. However, fluctuating raw material prices and geopolitical uncertainties, particularly the Russia-Ukraine conflict, pose challenges.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐛-𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐫𝐞:
By Type:
• Reduced Iron Powder
• Atomized Iron Powder
• Electrolytic Iron Powder
By End-User:
• Automotive
• Chemical
• General Industrial
• Food
• Others
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
The rising demand from various metal powder injection molding applications, such as computer manufacturing, automotive components, and medical precision equipment, is propelling the Carbonyl Iron Powder market. The distinctive microstructure of carbonyl iron powder makes it an ideal microwave absorber, contributing to its rapid market expansion. Additionally, the introduction of new technologies and the growing demand for carbonyl iron powder in the food and pharmaceutical industries further fuel market growth. The automotive industry, driven by rapid population growth and increased disposable income, is a major contributor to the demand for carbonyl iron powder, especially with the adoption of metal injection molding and additive manufacturing technologies.
𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲:
𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬:
• Carbonyl Iron Powder finds applications in various industries such as electronics, metallurgy, and pharmaceuticals. Any growth or innovation in these sectors could potentially drive the demand for carbonyl iron powder.
𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
• Advances in manufacturing processes or the development of new applications for carbonyl iron powder may create new market opportunities. Research and development efforts in the field of nanotechnology or material science could be particularly influential.
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬:
• Infrastructure projects, especially in developing economies, often require materials like carbonyl iron powder. The growth of construction and infrastructure development can contribute to increased demand.
𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬:
• The pharmaceutical industry uses carbonyl iron powder in the production of iron supplements. The health and wellness trend, along with an aging population, could drive growth in this segment.
𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:
• With increasing emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly materials, if carbonyl iron powder is positioned as an environmentally friendly alternative in certain applications, it could see increased demand.
𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬:
• Changes in the supply chain, such as disruptions or innovations in production methods, could influence the market dynamics for carbonyl iron powder.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
In 2022, the reduced iron powder segment dominated the carbonyl iron powder market with its advantageous qualities, leading to increased consumption in the electrical and electronic industries and the automotive sector. The automotive segment emerged as the leading end-user, utilizing powdered iron in various processes such as particle metallurgy, sintering, hot isostatic pressing, and metal injection molding.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
• BASF SE,
• Hoganas AB
• INDUSTRIAL METAL POWDERS (INDIA) PVT.LTD
• KOBE STEEL LTD
• Rio Tinto Metal Powders
• JFE Steel Corporation
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:
The Asia Pacific region dominated the Carbonyl Iron Powder market in 2022 (42.5%), primarily driven by China's central role in manufacturing goods from electrical OEMs to automobile components. The North American market is expected to witness significant growth from 2023 to 2032, fueled by the increasing adoption of technologies like additive manufacturing and powder forging in the United State.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧𝐲𝐥 𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:
• The market's surge is propelled by the electronics industry's demand for magnetic cores and the growing focus on health applications.
• The Russia-Ukraine conflict is expected to influence the market due to potential interruptions in supply chains, impacting Carbonyl Iron Powder production and pricing.
• The Asia-Pacific region, led by China, is the epicenter of Carbonyl Iron Powder production and demand.
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗:
𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐫𝐮𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:
• The pandemic led to disruptions in global supply chains, affecting the production and distribution of many materials, including specialty chemicals like carbonyl iron powder. Manufacturers may have faced challenges in sourcing raw materials, transportation, and logistics.
𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:
• Various industries experienced shifts in demand patterns during the pandemic. For example, sectors like automotive, aerospace, and construction faced slowdowns, while pharmaceuticals and healthcare saw increased demand. The specific impact on the CIP market would depend on its applications in these industries.
𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬:
• Lockdowns, social distancing measures, and workforce disruptions posed operational challenges for many businesses. This could have affected production capacities and timelines for companies involved in the carbonyl iron powder supply chain.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲:
• Economic uncertainties and market volatility were prevalent during the pandemic. Businesses may have faced challenges in forecasting demand, adjusting production levels, and managing financial stability.
𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭:
• If carbonyl iron powder is used in the pharmaceutical sector for the production of iron supplements, there might have been shifts in demand due to changes in healthcare priorities and consumer behavior during the pandemic.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐝𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
• Depending on the specific applications of carbonyl iron powder, the market might have witnessed a recovery or adaptation phase as industries adjusted to the new normal. For instance, increased focus on infrastructure projects or healthcare-related applications could have driven demand.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
• In May 2023, American Carbonyl, LLC successfully acquired Ashland, Inc.'s Carbonyl Iron Manufacturing assets and business segments.
• In January 2022, Jiangxi Yuean Advanced Materials Co Ltd in Ganzhou City, China, initiated the construction of a new Carbonyl Iron Powder production line.
• In March 2020, Russian steelmaker Severstal completed the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Sintez-CIP Ltd and Sintez PP Ltd, the owners of the only producer and supplier of carbonyl iron powders in the CIS region and Russia.
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
1. Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
𝟐. 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
𝟑. 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
𝟒. 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
4.1 Impact of Ukraine- Russia War
4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession
4.3. Introduction
4.3.1 Impact on major economies
4.3.1.1 US
4.3.1.2 Canada
4.3.1.3 Germany
4.3.1.4 France
4.3.1.5 United Kingdom
4.3.1.6 China
4.3.1.7 Japan
4.3.1.8 South Korea
4.3.1.9 Rest of the World
𝟓. 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟔. 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫’𝐬 𝟓 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥
𝟕. 𝐏𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟖. 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧𝐲𝐥 𝐈𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
𝟗. 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧𝐲𝐥 𝐈𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
𝟏𝟎. 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟏𝟏 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞
11.1.1 Company Overview
11.1.2 Financials
11.1.3 Product/Services Offered
11.1.4 SWOT Analysis
11.1.5 The SNS View
11.2.1 Company Overview
11.2.2 Financials
11.2.3 Product/Services Offered
11.2.4 SWOT Analysis
11.2.5 The SNS View
11.3.1 Company Overview
11.3.2 Financials
11.3.3 Product/Services Offered
11.3.4 SWOT Analysis
11.3.5 The SNS View
11.4 Company Overview
11.4.2 Financials
11.4.3 Product/Services Offered
11.4.4 SWOT Analysis
11.4.5 The SNS View
11.5.1 Company Overview
11.5.2 Financials
11.5.3 Product/Services Offered
11.5.4 SWOT Analysis
11.5.5 The SNS View
11.6.1 Company Overview
11.6.2 Financials
11.6.3 Product/Services Offered
11.6.4 SWOT Analysis
11.6.5 The SNS View
𝟏𝟐. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
12.1 Competitive Benchmarking
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Recent Developments
12.3.1 Industry News
12.3.2 Company News
12.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
𝟏𝟑. 𝐔𝐒𝐄 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬
𝟏𝟒. 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
