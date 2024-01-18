Super Absorbent Polymer Market to cross $10.8 billion by 2027, healthcare segment to grow fastest growth rate

Super Absorbent Polymer Market

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, and LAMEA. The market share is analyzed across all important regions and segments.

Super Absorbent Polymer industry growth is driven by surge in popularity of diaper pants and rise in consumer awareness toward infant's hygiene.” — Amit Narune

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the a research report published by Allied Market Research, Global Super Absorbent Polymer Market Size was $7.6 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $10.8 billion by 2027, registering at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027. Super Absorbent Polymer industry growth is driven by surge in popularity of diaper pants and rise in consumer awareness toward infant's hygiene. However, volatility in raw material prices hampers the market. On the contrary, developing economies and high birth rate countries are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

By production method, the solution polymerization segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% through 2027, due to high efficiency and lower capital cost. In addition, solution polymerization production method uses its own energy to carry out the process, which reduces the capital expenditure. However, the gel polymerization segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global super absorbent polymer market, as the method is widely used to manufacture super absorbent polymers with great absorbency under pressure.

By type, the synthetic segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for nearly 90% of the global super absorbent polymer market, due to its high adoption because of its high absorbency potential under load. However, the natural segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, owing to its characteristics such as biocompatibility, non-toxic, and sustainability.

By application, it is divided into personal care, healthcare, agriculture & horticulture, and others. On the basis of production method, the market is studied across suspension polymerization, solution polymerization, and gel polymerization.

By application, the healthcare segment is anticipated to grow at a fastest growth rate during the projection period. This is attributed to rise in the healthcare sector of developing countries such as India, China, Australia, Brazil, and Others.

By region, the global super absorbent polymer market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2019, accounting for around two-fifths of the market. The region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, due to rising healthcare sector and growing population in the region. The report analyses the other regions such as North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Kao Corporation

LG Chem

Sanyo Chemical Industries, LTD

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., LTD

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

Xitao Polymer Co., Ltd

Yixing Danson Technology

Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical Co., Ltd

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

The super absorbent polymer market is studied from 2019 to 2027

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current and future super absorbent polymer market trends

This report highlights the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the market along with the impact analysis during the forecast period

Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the market growth is provided

The qualitative data in this report aims on market dynamics, market trends, and developments

The super absorbent polymer market size is provided in terms of volume and revenue

