Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Fourth quarter 2023 net income of $20.2 million and net income available to common stockholders of $15.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted share

Book Value and Tangible Book Value(1) per share both increased 6.1%, reaching record levels, after giving effect to the repurchase of $44.8 million in shares

Capital ratios continue to be strong, including 12.6% CET1 and 17.1% Total Capital

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, announced operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023.

Net income available to common stockholders was $15.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $57.4 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023 and $212.9 million, or $4.23 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. The fourth quarter of 2023 included Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) special assessment expense of $19.9 million ($0.32 per diluted share).

“The firm continued to execute on its strategic plan to deliver something unique and differentiated for our clients in the midst of tremendous industry pressure in 2023,” said Rob C. Holmes, President and CEO. “Continued client adoption of our broad platform coupled with significant structural improvements in our operating model and near record levels of capital and liquidity provide the foundation for long-term value creation.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS                  
(dollars and shares in thousands)                  
  4th Quarter   3rd Quarter   4th Quarter   Full Year   Full Year
    2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
OPERATING RESULTS                  
Net income $ 20,150     $ 61,679     $ 217,251     $ 189,141     $ 332,478  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 15,838     $ 57,366     $ 212,939     $ 171,891     $ 315,228  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.33     $ 1.18     $ 4.23     $ 3.54     $ 6.18  
Diluted common shares   48,098       48,529       50,283       48,610       51,047  
Return on average assets   0.27 %     0.81 %     2.80 %     0.64 %     1.04 %
Return on average common equity   2.25 %     8.08 %     30.66 %     6.15 %     11.33 %
                   
BALANCE SHEET                  
Loans held for investment $ 16,362,230     $ 16,183,882     $ 15,197,307          
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance   3,978,328       4,429,489       4,090,033          
Total loans held for investment   20,340,558       20,613,371       19,287,340          
Loans held for sale   44,105       155,073       36,357          
Total assets   28,356,266       29,628,249       28,414,642          
Non-interest bearing deposits   7,328,276       9,352,883       9,618,081          
Total deposits   22,371,839       23,878,978       22,856,880          
Stockholders’ equity   3,199,142       3,077,700       3,055,351          
                   

(1) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.

FOURTH QUARTER 2023 COMPARED TO THIRD QUARTER 2023

For the fourth quarter of 2023, net income available to common stockholders was $15.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $57.4 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.

Provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $19.0 million, compared to $18.0 million for the third quarter of 2023. The $19.0 million provision for credit losses recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023 resulted primarily from increases in criticized and non-accrual loans, as well as $13.8 million in net charge-offs.

Net interest income was $214.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $232.1 million for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a decrease in loans held for investment (“LHI”), mortgage finance yields, as well as increases in funding costs and average interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 2.93%, a decrease of 20 basis points from the third quarter of 2023. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields increased 7 basis points from the third quarter of 2023 and LHI, mortgage finance yields decreased 152 basis points from the third quarter of 2023. Total cost of deposits was 2.82% for the fourth quarter of 2023, a 20 basis point increase from the third quarter of 2023.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $15.7 million, or 34%, compared to the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in investment banking and trading income.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased $21.5 million, or 12%, compared to the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to an increase in FDIC insurance assessment expense, which included $19.9 million in special assessment expense recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.

FOURTH QUARTER 2023 COMPARED TO FOURTH QUARTER 2022

Net income available to common stockholders was $15.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $212.9 million, or $4.23 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The fourth quarter of 2023 included a $19.0 million provision for credit losses, reflecting increases in criticized and non-accrual loans and net charge-offs of $13.8 million, compared to a $34.0 million provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net interest income decreased to $214.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $247.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to an increase in funding costs and a decrease in average earning assets, partially offset by an increase in yields on average earning assets. Net interest margin decreased 33 basis points to 2.93% for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields increased 139 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and LHI, mortgage finance yields decreased 293 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2022. Total cost of deposits increased 129 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $246.5 million, or 89%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a non-recurring $248.5 million gain related to the sale of our premium finance subsidiary recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $11.7 million, or 5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to decreases in occupancy, marketing, legal and professional and other expenses, partially offset by an increase in FDIC insurance assessment expense, resulting from the FDIC special assessment described above. The fourth quarter of 2022 included $13.0 million in legal and professional expense related to the sale of our premium finance subsidiary, $9.8 million in restructuring reserves, primarily related to occupancy expense, and $8.0 million in charitable contributions recorded in other non-interest expense.

CREDIT QUALITY

Net charge-offs of $13.8 million were recorded during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to net charge-offs of $8.9 million and $15.0 million during the third quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively. Criticized loans totaled $738.2 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $677.4 million at September 30, 2023 and $513.2 million at December 31, 2022. Non-accrual LHI totaled $81.4 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $63.1 million at September 30, 2023 and $48.3 million at December 31, 2022. The ratio of non-accrual LHI to total LHI for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 0.40%, compared to 0.31% for the third quarter of 2023 and 0.25% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The ratio of total allowance for credit losses to total LHI was 1.46% at December 31, 2023, compared to 1.41% and 1.43% at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

REGULATORY RATIOS AND CAPITAL

All regulatory ratios continue to be in excess of “well capitalized” requirements as of December 31, 2023. Our CET1, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios were 12.6%, 14.2%, 17.1% and 12.2%, respectively, at December 31, 2023, compared to 12.7%, 14.3%, 17.1% and 12.1%, respectively, at September 30, 2023 and 13.0%, 14.7%, 17.7% and 11.5%, respectively, at December 31, 2022. At December 31, 2023, our ratio of tangible common equity to total tangible assets was 10.2%, compared to 9.4% at September 30, 2023 and 9.7% at December 31, 2022.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 809,623 shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price, including excise tax expense, of $44.8 million, at a weighted average price of $54.90 per share. On January 17, 2024, the Company’s board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $150.0 million in shares of its outstanding common stock through January 31, 2025. Remaining repurchase authorization under the January 18, 2023 share repurchase program was terminated upon authorization of this new program.

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000 Index and the S&P MidCap 400, is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the firm is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital Bank has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, TCBI’s financial condition, results of operations, business plans and future performance. These statements are not historical in nature and may often be identified by the use of words such as “believes,” “projects,” “expects,” “may,” “estimates,” “should,” “plans,” “targets,” “intends” “could,” “would,” “anticipates,” “potential,” “confident,” “optimistic” or the negative thereof, or other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, objectives, estimates, trends, guidance, expectations and future plans.

Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent and various uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, may change over time, are based on management’s expectations and assumptions at the time the statements are made and are not guarantees of future results. Numerous risks and other factors, many of which are beyond management’s control, could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. While there can be no assurance that any list of risks is complete, important risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic or business conditions in Texas, the United States or globally that impact TCBI or its customers; negative credit quality developments arising from the foregoing or other factors; TCBI’s ability to effectively manage its liquidity and maintain adequate regulatory capital to support its businesses; TCBI’s ability to pursue and execute upon growth plans, whether as a function of capital, liquidity or other limitations; TCBI’s ability to successfully execute its business strategy, including developing and executing new lines of business and new products and services; the extensive regulations to which TCBI is subject and its ability to comply with applicable governmental regulations, including legislative and regulatory changes; TCBI’s ability to effectively manage information technology systems, including third party vendors, cyber or data privacy incidents or other failures, disruptions or security breaches; elevated or further changes in interest rates, including the impact of interest rates on TCBI’s securities portfolio and funding costs, as well as related balance sheet implications stemming from the fair value of our assets and liabilities; the effectiveness of TCBI’s risk management processes strategies and monitoring; fluctuations in commercial and residential real estate values, especially as they relate to the value of collateral supporting TCBI’s loans; the failure to identify, attract and retain key personnel and other employees; increased or expanded competition from banks and other financial service providers in TCBI’s markets; adverse developments in the banking industry and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity and regulatory responses to these developments, including in the context of regulatory examinations and related findings and actions; negative press and social media attention with respect to the banking industry or TCBI, in particular; claims, litigation or regulatory investigations and actions that TCBI may become subject to; legislative and regulatory changes; severe weather, natural disasters, climate change, acts of war, terrorism, global conflict (including those already reported by the media, as well as others that may arise), or other external events, as well as related legislative and regulatory initiatives; and the risks and factors more fully described in TCBI’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents and filings with the SEC. The information contained in this communication speaks only as of its date. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
  4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter
    2023     2023     2023     2023     2022  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME          
Interest income $ 417,072   $ 425,769   $ 401,916   $ 385,166   $ 371,292  
Interest expense   202,355     193,698     169,926     149,821     123,687  
Net interest income   214,717     232,071     231,990     235,345     247,605  
Provision for credit losses   19,000     18,000     7,000     28,000     34,000  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   195,717     214,071     224,990     207,345     213,605  
Non-interest income   31,133     46,872     46,011     37,403     277,667  
Non-interest expense   201,385     179,891     181,644     194,027     213,090  
Income before income taxes   25,465     81,052     89,357     50,721     278,182  
Income tax expense   5,315     19,373     20,706     12,060     60,931  
Net income   20,150     61,679     68,651     38,661     217,251  
Preferred stock dividends   4,312     4,313     4,312     4,313     4,312  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 15,838   $ 57,366   $ 64,339   $ 34,348   $ 212,939  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.33   $ 1.18   $ 1.33   $ 0.70   $ 4.23  
Diluted common shares   48,097,517     48,528,698     48,421,276     48,880,725     50,282,663  
           
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA          
Total assets $ 28,356,266   $ 29,628,249   $ 28,976,544   $ 28,596,653   $ 28,414,642  
Loans held for investment   16,362,230     16,183,882     16,227,203     16,014,497     15,197,307  
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance   3,978,328     4,429,489     5,098,812     4,060,570     4,090,033  
Loans held for sale   44,105     155,073     29,097     27,608     36,357  
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents   3,042,357     3,975,860     2,587,131     3,385,494     4,778,623  
Investment securities   4,143,194     4,069,717     4,226,653     4,345,969     3,585,114  
Non-interest bearing deposits   7,328,276     9,352,883     9,429,352     9,500,583     9,618,081  
Total deposits   22,371,839     23,878,978     23,318,240     22,179,697     22,856,880  
Short-term borrowings   1,500,000     1,400,000     1,350,000     2,100,000     1,201,142  
Long-term debt   859,147     858,471     857,795     932,119     931,442  
Stockholders’ equity   3,199,142     3,077,700     3,081,927     3,079,974     3,055,351  
           
End of period shares outstanding   47,237,912     48,015,003     47,992,521     47,851,862     48,783,763  
Book value per share $ 61.37   $ 57.85   $ 57.97   $ 58.10   $ 56.48  
Tangible book value per share(1) $ 61.34   $ 57.82   $ 57.93   $ 58.06   $ 56.45  
           
SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS          
Net interest margin   2.93 %   3.13 %   3.29 %   3.33 %   3.26 %
Return on average assets   0.27 %   0.81 %   0.95 %   0.53 %   2.80 %
Return on average common equity   2.25 %   8.08 %   9.17 %   5.06 %   30.66 %
Non-interest income to average earning assets   0.43 %   0.64 %   0.66 %   0.54 %   3.70 %
Efficiency ratio(2)   81.9 %   64.5 %   65.3 %   71.1 %   40.6 %
Non-interest expense to average earning assets   2.79 %   2.46 %   2.61 %   2.78 %   2.84 %
Common equity to total assets   10.2 %   9.4 %   9.6 %   9.7 %   9.7 %
Tangible common equity to total tangible assets(3)   10.2 %   9.4 %   9.6 %   9.7 %   9.7 %
Common Equity Tier 1   12.6 %   12.7 %   12.2 %   12.4 %   13.0 %
Tier 1 capital   14.2 %   14.3 %   13.7 %   14.0 %   14.7 %
Total capital   17.1 %   17.1 %   16.4 %   16.9 %   17.7 %
Leverage   12.2 %   12.1 %   12.4 %   12.0 %   11.5 %

(1) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.
(2) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(3) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by total assets, less goodwill and intangibles.
        

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
  December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 % Change
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 200,493   $ 233,637   (14)%
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents   3,042,357     4,778,623   (36)%
Available-for-sale debt securities   3,225,892     2,615,644   23 %
Held-to-maturity debt securities   865,477     935,514   (7)%
Equity securities   51,825     33,956   53 %
Investment securities   4,143,194     3,585,114   16 %
Loans held for sale   44,105     36,357   21 %
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance   3,978,328     4,090,033   (3)%
Loans held for investment   16,362,230     15,197,307   8 %
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans   249,973     253,469   (1)%
Loans held for investment, net   20,090,585     19,033,871   6 %
Premises and equipment, net   32,366     26,382   23 %
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   801,670     719,162   11 %
Goodwill and intangibles, net   1,496     1,496   %
Total assets $ 28,356,266   $ 28,414,642   %
       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Liabilities:      
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 7,328,276   $ 9,618,081   (24)%
Interest bearing deposits   15,043,563     13,238,799   14 %
Total deposits   22,371,839     22,856,880   (2)%
Accrued interest payable   33,234     24,000   38 %
Other liabilities   392,904     345,827   14 %
Short-term borrowings   1,500,000     1,201,142   25 %
Long-term debt   859,147     931,442   (8)%
Total liabilities   25,157,124     25,359,291   (1)%
       
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:      
Authorized shares - 10,000,000      
Issued shares - 300,000 shares issued at December 31, 2023 and 2022   300,000     300,000   %
Common stock, $.01 par value:      
Authorized shares - 100,000,000      
Issued shares - 51,142,979 and 50,867,298 at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively   511     509   %
Additional paid-in capital   1,045,576     1,025,593   2 %
Retained earnings   2,435,393     2,263,502   8 %
Treasury stock - 3,905,067 and 2,083,535 shares at cost at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively   (220,334 )   (115,310 ) 91 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes   (362,004 )   (418,943 ) (14)%
Total stockholders’ equity   3,199,142     3,055,351   5 %
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 28,356,266   $ 28,414,642   %


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.        
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)        
(dollars in thousands except per share data)        
  Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2023 2022 2023 2022
Interest income        
Interest and fees on loans $ 325,210 $ 295,372 $ 1,300,653 $ 983,794
Investment securities   28,454   16,210   108,294   63,179
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents   63,408   59,710   220,976   97,271
Total interest income   417,072   371,292   1,629,923   1,144,244
Interest expense        
Deposits   170,173   96,150   587,775   190,663
Short-term borrowings   18,069   13,449   70,642   29,077
Long-term debt   14,113   14,088   57,383   48,739
Total interest expense   202,355   123,687   715,800   268,479
Net interest income   214,717   247,605   914,123   875,765
Provision for credit losses   19,000   34,000   72,000   66,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   195,717   213,605   842,123   809,765
Non-interest income        
Service charges on deposit accounts   5,397   5,252   20,874   23,266
Wealth management and trust fee income   3,302   3,442   13,955   15,036
Brokered loan fees   2,076   2,655   8,918   14,159
Investment banking and trading income   10,725   11,937   86,182   35,054
Gain on disposal of subsidiary     248,526     248,526
Other   9,633   5,855   31,490   13,481
Total non-interest income   31,133   277,667   161,419   349,522
Non-interest expense        
Salaries and benefits   107,970   102,925   459,700   434,906
Occupancy expense   9,483   17,030   38,494   44,222
Marketing   5,686   10,623   25,854   32,388
Legal and professional   17,127   37,493   64,924   75,858
Communications and technology   23,607   20,434   81,262   69,253
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment   25,143   3,092   36,775   14,344
Other   12,369   21,493   49,938   56,561
Total non-interest expense   201,385   213,090   756,947   727,532
Income before income taxes   25,465   278,182   246,595   431,755
Income tax expense   5,315   60,931   57,454   99,277
Net income   20,150   217,251   189,141   332,478
Preferred stock dividends   4,312   4,312   17,250   17,250
Net income available to common stockholders $ 15,838 $ 212,939 $ 171,891 $ 315,228
         
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.33 $ 4.28 $ 3.58 $ 6.25
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.33 $ 4.23 $ 3.54 $ 6.18
                 


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE
(dollars in thousands)
  4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter
    2023     2023     2023     2023     2022  
Allowance for credit losses on loans:          
Beginning balance $ 244,902   $ 237,343   $ 260,928   $ 253,469   $ 234,613  
Loans charged-off:          
Commercial   8,356     13,246     8,852     20,732     17,106  
Commercial real estate   5,500                  
Consumer       41              
Total charge-offs   13,856     13,287     8,852     20,732     17,106  
Recoveries:          
Commercial   15     4,346     611     819     2,105  
Commercial real estate   4                  
Consumer           2     3     2  
Total recoveries   19     4,346     613     822     2,107  
Net charge-offs   13,837     8,941     8,239     19,910     14,999  
Provision for credit losses on loans   18,908     16,500     (15,346 )   27,369     33,855  
Ending balance $ 249,973   $ 244,902   $ 237,343   $ 260,928   $ 253,469  
           
Allowance for off-balance sheet credit losses:          
Beginning balance $ 46,270   $ 44,770   $ 22,424   $ 21,793   $ 21,648  
Provision for off-balance sheet credit losses   92     1,500     22,346     631     145  
Ending balance $ 46,362   $ 46,270   $ 44,770   $ 22,424   $ 21,793  
           
Total allowance for credit losses $ 296,335   $ 291,172   $ 282,113   $ 283,352   $ 275,262  
Total provision for credit losses $ 19,000   $ 18,000   $ 7,000   $ 28,000   $ 34,000  
           
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans held for investment   1.23 %   1.19 %   1.11 %   1.30 %   1.31 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to average total loans held for investment   1.24 %   1.17 %   1.15 %   1.38 %   1.31 %
Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment(1)   0.27 %   0.17 %   0.16 %   0.43 %   0.31 %
Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment for last 12 months(1)   0.25 %   0.26 %   0.23 %   0.19 %   0.09 %
Total provision for credit losses to average total loans held for investment(1)   0.37 %   0.34 %   0.14 %   0.60 %   0.70 %
Total allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment   1.46 %   1.41 %   1.32 %   1.41 %   1.43 %

(1) Interim period ratios are annualized.


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.          
SUMMARY OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND PAST DUE LOANS      
(dollars in thousands)          
  4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter
    2023     2023     2023     2023     2022  
Non-accrual loans held for investment $ 81,398   $ 63,129   $ 81,039   $ 93,951   $ 48,338  
Non-accrual loans held for sale                    
Other real estate owned                    
Total non-performing assets $ 81,398   $ 63,129   $ 81,039   $ 93,951   $ 48,338  
           
Non-accrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment   0.40 %   0.31 %   0.38 %   0.47 %   0.25 %
Total non-performing assets to total assets   0.29 %   0.21 %   0.28 %   0.33 %   0.17 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-accrual loans held for investment 3.1x 3.9x 2.9x 2.8x 5.2x
Total allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans held for investment 3.6x 4.6x 3.5x 3.0x 5.7x
           
Loans held for investment past due 90 days and still accruing $ 19,523   $ 4,602   $ 64   $ 3,098   $ 131  
Loans held for investment past due 90 days to total loans held for investment   0.10 %   0.02 %   %   0.02 %   %
Loans held for sale past due 90 days and still accruing $   $   $   $   $  
                               


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
           
  4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter
  2023 2023 2023 2023 2022
Interest income          
Interest and fees on loans $ 325,210 $ 345,138 $ 332,867 $ 297,438 $ 295,372
Investment securities   28,454   27,070   27,478   25,292   16,210
Interest bearing deposits in other banks   63,408   53,561   41,571   62,436   59,710
Total interest income   417,072   425,769   401,916   385,166   371,292
Interest expense          
Deposits   170,173   160,117   137,391   120,094   96,150
Short-term borrowings   18,069   19,576   18,253   14,744   13,449
Long-term debt   14,113   14,005   14,282   14,983   14,088
Total interest expense   202,355   193,698   169,926   149,821   123,687
Net interest income   214,717   232,071   231,990   235,345   247,605
Provision for credit losses   19,000   18,000   7,000   28,000   34,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   195,717   214,071   224,990   207,345   213,605
Non-interest income          
Service charges on deposit accounts   5,397   5,297   5,158   5,022   5,252
Wealth management and trust fee income   3,302   3,509   3,715   3,429   3,442
Brokered loan fees   2,076   2,532   2,415   1,895   2,655
Investment banking and trading income   10,725   29,191   27,498   18,768   11,937
Gain on disposal of subsidiary           248,526
Other   9,633   6,343   7,225   8,289   5,855
Total non-interest income   31,133   46,872   46,011   37,403   277,667
Non-interest expense          
Salaries and benefits   107,970   110,010   113,050   128,670   102,925
Occupancy expense   9,483   9,910   9,482   9,619   17,030
Marketing   5,686   4,757   6,367   9,044   10,623
Legal and professional   17,127   17,614   15,669   14,514   37,493
Communications and technology   23,607   19,607   20,525   17,523   20,434
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment   25,143   5,769   3,693   2,170   3,092
Other   12,369   12,224   12,858   12,487   21,493
Total non-interest expense   201,385   179,891   181,644   194,027   213,090
Income before income taxes   25,465   81,052   89,357   50,721   278,182
Income tax expense   5,315   19,373   20,706   12,060   60,931
Net income   20,150   61,679   68,651   38,661   217,251
Preferred stock dividends   4,312   4,313   4,312   4,313   4,312
Net income available to common shareholders $ 15,838 $ 57,366 $ 64,339 $ 34,348 $ 212,939
                     


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)(1)
(dollars in thousands)
  4th Quarter 2023   3rd Quarter 2023   2nd Quarter 2023   1st Quarter 2023   4th Quarter 2022
  Average
Balance 		Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate
Assets                                      
Investment securities(2) $ 4,078,975 $ 28,454 2.48 %   $ 4,204,749 $ 27,070 2.33 %   $ 4,306,881 $ 27,478 2.36 %   $ 4,060,456 $ 25,292 2.31 %   $ 3,385,372 $ 16,210 1.70 %
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents   4,637,374   63,408 5.42 %     3,965,045   53,561 5.36 %     3,286,091   41,571 5.07 %     5,541,341   62,436 4.57 %     6,158,769   59,710 3.85 %
Loans held for sale   29,071   672 9.17 %     31,878   647 8.06 %     28,414   599 8.46 %     43,472   938 8.75 %     1,053,157   12,064 4.54 %
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance   3,946,280   11,168 1.12 %     4,697,702   31,217 2.64 %     4,376,235   36,198 3.32 %     3,286,804   28,528 3.52 %     4,279,367   43,708 4.05 %
Loans held for investment(3)   16,164,233   313,438 7.69 %     16,317,324   313,346 7.62 %     16,217,314   296,183 7.33 %     15,598,854   268,131 6.97 %     15,105,083   239,746 6.30 %
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans   244,287         238,883         261,027         252,727         233,246    
Loans held for investment, net   19,866,226   324,606 6.48 %     20,776,143   344,563 6.58 %     20,332,522   332,381 6.56 %     18,632,931   296,659 6.46 %     19,151,204   283,454 5.87 %
Total earning assets   28,611,646   417,140 5.69 %     28,977,815   425,841 5.75 %     27,953,908   402,029 5.69 %     28,278,200   385,325 5.45 %     29,748,502   371,438 4.89 %
Cash and other assets   1,120,354         1,106,031         1,049,145         1,041,745         989,900    
Total assets $ 29,732,000       $ 30,083,846       $ 29,003,053       $ 29,319,945       $ 30,738,402    
                                       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                                      
Transaction deposits $ 1,972,324 $ 15,613 3.14 %   $ 1,755,451 $ 13,627 3.08 %   $ 1,345,742 $ 9,468 2.82 %   $ 776,500 $ 3,853 2.01 %   $ 1,105,466 $ 4,977 1.79 %
Savings deposits   11,043,155   132,801 4.77 %     10,858,306   127,323 4.65 %     10,590,558   114,275 4.33 %     11,195,402   105,707 3.83 %     10,563,049   80,801 3.03 %
Time deposits   1,716,812   21,759 5.03 %     1,610,235   19,167 4.72 %     1,531,922   13,648 3.57 %     1,430,657   10,534 2.99 %     1,625,857   10,372 2.53 %
Total interest bearing deposits   14,732,291   170,173 4.58 %     14,223,992   160,117 4.47 %     13,468,222   137,391 4.09 %     13,402,559   120,094 3.63 %     13,294,372   96,150 2.87 %
Short-term borrowings   1,257,609   18,069 5.70 %     1,393,478   19,576 5.57 %     1,397,253   18,253 5.24 %     1,242,881   14,744 4.81 %     1,387,660   13,449 3.84 %
Long-term debt   858,858   14,113 6.52 %     858,167   14,005 6.47 %     883,871   14,282 6.48 %     931,796   14,983 6.52 %     931,107   14,088 6.00 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   16,848,758   202,355 4.76 %     16,475,637   193,698 4.66 %     15,749,346   169,926 4.33 %     15,577,236   149,821 3.90 %     15,613,139   123,687 3.14 %
Non-interest bearing deposits   9,247,491         10,016,579         9,749,105         10,253,731         11,642,969    
Other liabilities   541,162         474,869         389,155         436,621         426,543    
Stockholders’ equity   3,094,589         3,116,761         3,115,447         3,052,357         3,055,751    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 29,732,000       $ 30,083,846       $ 29,003,053       $ 29,319,945       $ 30,738,402    
Net interest income   $ 214,785       $ 232,143       $ 232,103       $ 235,504       $ 247,751  
Net interest margin     2.93 %       3.13 %       3.29 %       3.33 %       3.26 %

(1) Taxable equivalent rates used where applicable.
(2) Yields on investment securities are calculated using available-for-sale securities at amortized cost.
(3) Average balances include non-accrual loans.


INVESTOR CONTACT
Jocelyn Kukulka, 469.399.8544
jocelyn.kukulka@texascapitalbank.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Julia Monter, 469.399.8425
julia.monter@texascapitalbank.com

