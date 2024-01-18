Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Fourth quarter 2023 net income of $20.2 million and net income available to common stockholders of $15.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted share

Book Value and Tangible Book Value(1) per share both increased 6.1%, reaching record levels, after giving effect to the repurchase of $44.8 million in shares

Capital ratios continue to be strong, including 12.6% CET1 and 17.1% Total Capital

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, announced operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023.

Net income available to common stockholders was $15.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $57.4 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023 and $212.9 million, or $4.23 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. The fourth quarter of 2023 included Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) special assessment expense of $19.9 million ($0.32 per diluted share).

“The firm continued to execute on its strategic plan to deliver something unique and differentiated for our clients in the midst of tremendous industry pressure in 2023,” said Rob C. Holmes, President and CEO. “Continued client adoption of our broad platform coupled with significant structural improvements in our operating model and near record levels of capital and liquidity provide the foundation for long-term value creation.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS (dollars and shares in thousands) 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Full Year Full Year 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 OPERATING RESULTS Net income $ 20,150 $ 61,679 $ 217,251 $ 189,141 $ 332,478 Net income available to common stockholders $ 15,838 $ 57,366 $ 212,939 $ 171,891 $ 315,228 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.33 $ 1.18 $ 4.23 $ 3.54 $ 6.18 Diluted common shares 48,098 48,529 50,283 48,610 51,047 Return on average assets 0.27 % 0.81 % 2.80 % 0.64 % 1.04 % Return on average common equity 2.25 % 8.08 % 30.66 % 6.15 % 11.33 % BALANCE SHEET Loans held for investment $ 16,362,230 $ 16,183,882 $ 15,197,307 Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 3,978,328 4,429,489 4,090,033 Total loans held for investment 20,340,558 20,613,371 19,287,340 Loans held for sale 44,105 155,073 36,357 Total assets 28,356,266 29,628,249 28,414,642 Non-interest bearing deposits 7,328,276 9,352,883 9,618,081 Total deposits 22,371,839 23,878,978 22,856,880 Stockholders’ equity 3,199,142 3,077,700 3,055,351

(1) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.

FOURTH QUARTER 2023 COMPARED TO THIRD QUARTER 2023

For the fourth quarter of 2023, net income available to common stockholders was $15.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $57.4 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.

Provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $19.0 million, compared to $18.0 million for the third quarter of 2023. The $19.0 million provision for credit losses recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023 resulted primarily from increases in criticized and non-accrual loans, as well as $13.8 million in net charge-offs.

Net interest income was $214.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $232.1 million for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a decrease in loans held for investment (“LHI”), mortgage finance yields, as well as increases in funding costs and average interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 2.93%, a decrease of 20 basis points from the third quarter of 2023. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields increased 7 basis points from the third quarter of 2023 and LHI, mortgage finance yields decreased 152 basis points from the third quarter of 2023. Total cost of deposits was 2.82% for the fourth quarter of 2023, a 20 basis point increase from the third quarter of 2023.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $15.7 million, or 34%, compared to the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in investment banking and trading income.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased $21.5 million, or 12%, compared to the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to an increase in FDIC insurance assessment expense, which included $19.9 million in special assessment expense recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.

FOURTH QUARTER 2023 COMPARED TO FOURTH QUARTER 2022

Net income available to common stockholders was $15.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $212.9 million, or $4.23 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The fourth quarter of 2023 included a $19.0 million provision for credit losses, reflecting increases in criticized and non-accrual loans and net charge-offs of $13.8 million, compared to a $34.0 million provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net interest income decreased to $214.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $247.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to an increase in funding costs and a decrease in average earning assets, partially offset by an increase in yields on average earning assets. Net interest margin decreased 33 basis points to 2.93% for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields increased 139 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and LHI, mortgage finance yields decreased 293 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2022. Total cost of deposits increased 129 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $246.5 million, or 89%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a non-recurring $248.5 million gain related to the sale of our premium finance subsidiary recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $11.7 million, or 5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to decreases in occupancy, marketing, legal and professional and other expenses, partially offset by an increase in FDIC insurance assessment expense, resulting from the FDIC special assessment described above. The fourth quarter of 2022 included $13.0 million in legal and professional expense related to the sale of our premium finance subsidiary, $9.8 million in restructuring reserves, primarily related to occupancy expense, and $8.0 million in charitable contributions recorded in other non-interest expense.

CREDIT QUALITY

Net charge-offs of $13.8 million were recorded during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to net charge-offs of $8.9 million and $15.0 million during the third quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively. Criticized loans totaled $738.2 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $677.4 million at September 30, 2023 and $513.2 million at December 31, 2022. Non-accrual LHI totaled $81.4 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $63.1 million at September 30, 2023 and $48.3 million at December 31, 2022. The ratio of non-accrual LHI to total LHI for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 0.40%, compared to 0.31% for the third quarter of 2023 and 0.25% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The ratio of total allowance for credit losses to total LHI was 1.46% at December 31, 2023, compared to 1.41% and 1.43% at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

REGULATORY RATIOS AND CAPITAL

All regulatory ratios continue to be in excess of “well capitalized” requirements as of December 31, 2023. Our CET1, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios were 12.6%, 14.2%, 17.1% and 12.2%, respectively, at December 31, 2023, compared to 12.7%, 14.3%, 17.1% and 12.1%, respectively, at September 30, 2023 and 13.0%, 14.7%, 17.7% and 11.5%, respectively, at December 31, 2022. At December 31, 2023, our ratio of tangible common equity to total tangible assets was 10.2%, compared to 9.4% at September 30, 2023 and 9.7% at December 31, 2022.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 809,623 shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price, including excise tax expense, of $44.8 million, at a weighted average price of $54.90 per share. On January 17, 2024, the Company’s board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $150.0 million in shares of its outstanding common stock through January 31, 2025. Remaining repurchase authorization under the January 18, 2023 share repurchase program was terminated upon authorization of this new program.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands except per share data) 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Interest income $ 417,072 $ 425,769 $ 401,916 $ 385,166 $ 371,292 Interest expense 202,355 193,698 169,926 149,821 123,687 Net interest income 214,717 232,071 231,990 235,345 247,605 Provision for credit losses 19,000 18,000 7,000 28,000 34,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 195,717 214,071 224,990 207,345 213,605 Non-interest income 31,133 46,872 46,011 37,403 277,667 Non-interest expense 201,385 179,891 181,644 194,027 213,090 Income before income taxes 25,465 81,052 89,357 50,721 278,182 Income tax expense 5,315 19,373 20,706 12,060 60,931 Net income 20,150 61,679 68,651 38,661 217,251 Preferred stock dividends 4,312 4,313 4,312 4,313 4,312 Net income available to common stockholders $ 15,838 $ 57,366 $ 64,339 $ 34,348 $ 212,939 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.33 $ 1.18 $ 1.33 $ 0.70 $ 4.23 Diluted common shares 48,097,517 48,528,698 48,421,276 48,880,725 50,282,663 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets $ 28,356,266 $ 29,628,249 $ 28,976,544 $ 28,596,653 $ 28,414,642 Loans held for investment 16,362,230 16,183,882 16,227,203 16,014,497 15,197,307 Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 3,978,328 4,429,489 5,098,812 4,060,570 4,090,033 Loans held for sale 44,105 155,073 29,097 27,608 36,357 Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 3,042,357 3,975,860 2,587,131 3,385,494 4,778,623 Investment securities 4,143,194 4,069,717 4,226,653 4,345,969 3,585,114 Non-interest bearing deposits 7,328,276 9,352,883 9,429,352 9,500,583 9,618,081 Total deposits 22,371,839 23,878,978 23,318,240 22,179,697 22,856,880 Short-term borrowings 1,500,000 1,400,000 1,350,000 2,100,000 1,201,142 Long-term debt 859,147 858,471 857,795 932,119 931,442 Stockholders’ equity 3,199,142 3,077,700 3,081,927 3,079,974 3,055,351 End of period shares outstanding 47,237,912 48,015,003 47,992,521 47,851,862 48,783,763 Book value per share $ 61.37 $ 57.85 $ 57.97 $ 58.10 $ 56.48 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 61.34 $ 57.82 $ 57.93 $ 58.06 $ 56.45 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS Net interest margin 2.93 % 3.13 % 3.29 % 3.33 % 3.26 % Return on average assets 0.27 % 0.81 % 0.95 % 0.53 % 2.80 % Return on average common equity 2.25 % 8.08 % 9.17 % 5.06 % 30.66 % Non-interest income to average earning assets 0.43 % 0.64 % 0.66 % 0.54 % 3.70 % Efficiency ratio(2) 81.9 % 64.5 % 65.3 % 71.1 % 40.6 % Non-interest expense to average earning assets 2.79 % 2.46 % 2.61 % 2.78 % 2.84 % Common equity to total assets 10.2 % 9.4 % 9.6 % 9.7 % 9.7 % Tangible common equity to total tangible assets(3) 10.2 % 9.4 % 9.6 % 9.7 % 9.7 % Common Equity Tier 1 12.6 % 12.7 % 12.2 % 12.4 % 13.0 % Tier 1 capital 14.2 % 14.3 % 13.7 % 14.0 % 14.7 % Total capital 17.1 % 17.1 % 16.4 % 16.9 % 17.7 % Leverage 12.2 % 12.1 % 12.4 % 12.0 % 11.5 %

(1) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.

(2) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(3) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by total assets, less goodwill and intangibles.





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 % Change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 200,493 $ 233,637 (14)% Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 3,042,357 4,778,623 (36)% Available-for-sale debt securities 3,225,892 2,615,644 23 % Held-to-maturity debt securities 865,477 935,514 (7)% Equity securities 51,825 33,956 53 % Investment securities 4,143,194 3,585,114 16 % Loans held for sale 44,105 36,357 21 % Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 3,978,328 4,090,033 (3)% Loans held for investment 16,362,230 15,197,307 8 % Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 249,973 253,469 (1)% Loans held for investment, net 20,090,585 19,033,871 6 % Premises and equipment, net 32,366 26,382 23 % Accrued interest receivable and other assets 801,670 719,162 11 % Goodwill and intangibles, net 1,496 1,496 — % Total assets $ 28,356,266 $ 28,414,642 — % Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits $ 7,328,276 $ 9,618,081 (24)% Interest bearing deposits 15,043,563 13,238,799 14 % Total deposits 22,371,839 22,856,880 (2)% Accrued interest payable 33,234 24,000 38 % Other liabilities 392,904 345,827 14 % Short-term borrowings 1,500,000 1,201,142 25 % Long-term debt 859,147 931,442 (8)% Total liabilities 25,157,124 25,359,291 (1)% Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized shares - 10,000,000 Issued shares - 300,000 shares issued at December 31, 2023 and 2022 300,000 300,000 — % Common stock, $.01 par value: Authorized shares - 100,000,000 Issued shares - 51,142,979 and 50,867,298 at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 511 509 — % Additional paid-in capital 1,045,576 1,025,593 2 % Retained earnings 2,435,393 2,263,502 8 % Treasury stock - 3,905,067 and 2,083,535 shares at cost at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively (220,334 ) (115,310 ) 91 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (362,004 ) (418,943 ) (14)% Total stockholders’ equity 3,199,142 3,055,351 5 % Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 28,356,266 $ 28,414,642 — %





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 325,210 $ 295,372 $ 1,300,653 $ 983,794 Investment securities 28,454 16,210 108,294 63,179 Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 63,408 59,710 220,976 97,271 Total interest income 417,072 371,292 1,629,923 1,144,244 Interest expense Deposits 170,173 96,150 587,775 190,663 Short-term borrowings 18,069 13,449 70,642 29,077 Long-term debt 14,113 14,088 57,383 48,739 Total interest expense 202,355 123,687 715,800 268,479 Net interest income 214,717 247,605 914,123 875,765 Provision for credit losses 19,000 34,000 72,000 66,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 195,717 213,605 842,123 809,765 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 5,397 5,252 20,874 23,266 Wealth management and trust fee income 3,302 3,442 13,955 15,036 Brokered loan fees 2,076 2,655 8,918 14,159 Investment banking and trading income 10,725 11,937 86,182 35,054 Gain on disposal of subsidiary — 248,526 — 248,526 Other 9,633 5,855 31,490 13,481 Total non-interest income 31,133 277,667 161,419 349,522 Non-interest expense Salaries and benefits 107,970 102,925 459,700 434,906 Occupancy expense 9,483 17,030 38,494 44,222 Marketing 5,686 10,623 25,854 32,388 Legal and professional 17,127 37,493 64,924 75,858 Communications and technology 23,607 20,434 81,262 69,253 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment 25,143 3,092 36,775 14,344 Other 12,369 21,493 49,938 56,561 Total non-interest expense 201,385 213,090 756,947 727,532 Income before income taxes 25,465 278,182 246,595 431,755 Income tax expense 5,315 60,931 57,454 99,277 Net income 20,150 217,251 189,141 332,478 Preferred stock dividends 4,312 4,312 17,250 17,250 Net income available to common stockholders $ 15,838 $ 212,939 $ 171,891 $ 315,228 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.33 $ 4.28 $ 3.58 $ 6.25 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.33 $ 4.23 $ 3.54 $ 6.18





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE (dollars in thousands) 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Allowance for credit losses on loans: Beginning balance $ 244,902 $ 237,343 $ 260,928 $ 253,469 $ 234,613 Loans charged-off: Commercial 8,356 13,246 8,852 20,732 17,106 Commercial real estate 5,500 — — — — Consumer — 41 — — — Total charge-offs 13,856 13,287 8,852 20,732 17,106 Recoveries: Commercial 15 4,346 611 819 2,105 Commercial real estate 4 — — — — Consumer — — 2 3 2 Total recoveries 19 4,346 613 822 2,107 Net charge-offs 13,837 8,941 8,239 19,910 14,999 Provision for credit losses on loans 18,908 16,500 (15,346 ) 27,369 33,855 Ending balance $ 249,973 $ 244,902 $ 237,343 $ 260,928 $ 253,469 Allowance for off-balance sheet credit losses: Beginning balance $ 46,270 $ 44,770 $ 22,424 $ 21,793 $ 21,648 Provision for off-balance sheet credit losses 92 1,500 22,346 631 145 Ending balance $ 46,362 $ 46,270 $ 44,770 $ 22,424 $ 21,793 Total allowance for credit losses $ 296,335 $ 291,172 $ 282,113 $ 283,352 $ 275,262 Total provision for credit losses $ 19,000 $ 18,000 $ 7,000 $ 28,000 $ 34,000 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans held for investment 1.23 % 1.19 % 1.11 % 1.30 % 1.31 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to average total loans held for investment 1.24 % 1.17 % 1.15 % 1.38 % 1.31 % Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment(1) 0.27 % 0.17 % 0.16 % 0.43 % 0.31 % Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment for last 12 months(1) 0.25 % 0.26 % 0.23 % 0.19 % 0.09 % Total provision for credit losses to average total loans held for investment(1) 0.37 % 0.34 % 0.14 % 0.60 % 0.70 % Total allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment 1.46 % 1.41 % 1.32 % 1.41 % 1.43 %

(1) Interim period ratios are annualized.







TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. SUMMARY OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND PAST DUE LOANS (dollars in thousands) 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Non-accrual loans held for investment $ 81,398 $ 63,129 $ 81,039 $ 93,951 $ 48,338 Non-accrual loans held for sale — — — — — Other real estate owned — — — — — Total non-performing assets $ 81,398 $ 63,129 $ 81,039 $ 93,951 $ 48,338 Non-accrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment 0.40 % 0.31 % 0.38 % 0.47 % 0.25 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.29 % 0.21 % 0.28 % 0.33 % 0.17 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-accrual loans held for investment 3.1x 3.9x 2.9x 2.8x 5.2x Total allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans held for investment 3.6x 4.6x 3.5x 3.0x 5.7x Loans held for investment past due 90 days and still accruing $ 19,523 $ 4,602 $ 64 $ 3,098 $ 131 Loans held for investment past due 90 days to total loans held for investment 0.10 % 0.02 % — % 0.02 % — % Loans held for sale past due 90 days and still accruing $ — $ — $ — $ — $ —





TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 325,210 $ 345,138 $ 332,867 $ 297,438 $ 295,372 Investment securities 28,454 27,070 27,478 25,292 16,210 Interest bearing deposits in other banks 63,408 53,561 41,571 62,436 59,710 Total interest income 417,072 425,769 401,916 385,166 371,292 Interest expense Deposits 170,173 160,117 137,391 120,094 96,150 Short-term borrowings 18,069 19,576 18,253 14,744 13,449 Long-term debt 14,113 14,005 14,282 14,983 14,088 Total interest expense 202,355 193,698 169,926 149,821 123,687 Net interest income 214,717 232,071 231,990 235,345 247,605 Provision for credit losses 19,000 18,000 7,000 28,000 34,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 195,717 214,071 224,990 207,345 213,605 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 5,397 5,297 5,158 5,022 5,252 Wealth management and trust fee income 3,302 3,509 3,715 3,429 3,442 Brokered loan fees 2,076 2,532 2,415 1,895 2,655 Investment banking and trading income 10,725 29,191 27,498 18,768 11,937 Gain on disposal of subsidiary — — — — 248,526 Other 9,633 6,343 7,225 8,289 5,855 Total non-interest income 31,133 46,872 46,011 37,403 277,667 Non-interest expense Salaries and benefits 107,970 110,010 113,050 128,670 102,925 Occupancy expense 9,483 9,910 9,482 9,619 17,030 Marketing 5,686 4,757 6,367 9,044 10,623 Legal and professional 17,127 17,614 15,669 14,514 37,493 Communications and technology 23,607 19,607 20,525 17,523 20,434 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment 25,143 5,769 3,693 2,170 3,092 Other 12,369 12,224 12,858 12,487 21,493 Total non-interest expense 201,385 179,891 181,644 194,027 213,090 Income before income taxes 25,465 81,052 89,357 50,721 278,182 Income tax expense 5,315 19,373 20,706 12,060 60,931 Net income 20,150 61,679 68,651 38,661 217,251 Preferred stock dividends 4,312 4,313 4,312 4,313 4,312 Net income available to common shareholders $ 15,838 $ 57,366 $ 64,339 $ 34,348 $ 212,939





Average Balance

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Assets Investment securities(2) $ 4,078,975 $ 28,454 2.48 % $ 4,204,749 $ 27,070 2.33 % $ 4,306,881 $ 27,478 2.36 % $ 4,060,456 $ 25,292 2.31 % $ 3,385,372 $ 16,210 1.70 % Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 4,637,374 63,408 5.42 % 3,965,045 53,561 5.36 % 3,286,091 41,571 5.07 % 5,541,341 62,436 4.57 % 6,158,769 59,710 3.85 % Loans held for sale 29,071 672 9.17 % 31,878 647 8.06 % 28,414 599 8.46 % 43,472 938 8.75 % 1,053,157 12,064 4.54 % Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 3,946,280 11,168 1.12 % 4,697,702 31,217 2.64 % 4,376,235 36,198 3.32 % 3,286,804 28,528 3.52 % 4,279,367 43,708 4.05 % Loans held for investment(3) 16,164,233 313,438 7.69 % 16,317,324 313,346 7.62 % 16,217,314 296,183 7.33 % 15,598,854 268,131 6.97 % 15,105,083 239,746 6.30 % Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 244,287 — — 238,883 — — 261,027 — — 252,727 — — 233,246 — — Loans held for investment, net 19,866,226 324,606 6.48 % 20,776,143 344,563 6.58 % 20,332,522 332,381 6.56 % 18,632,931 296,659 6.46 % 19,151,204 283,454 5.87 % Total earning assets 28,611,646 417,140 5.69 % 28,977,815 425,841 5.75 % 27,953,908 402,029 5.69 % 28,278,200 385,325 5.45 % 29,748,502 371,438 4.89 % Cash and other assets 1,120,354 1,106,031 1,049,145 1,041,745 989,900 Total assets $ 29,732,000 $ 30,083,846 $ 29,003,053 $ 29,319,945 $ 30,738,402 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Transaction deposits $ 1,972,324 $ 15,613 3.14 % $ 1,755,451 $ 13,627 3.08 % $ 1,345,742 $ 9,468 2.82 % $ 776,500 $ 3,853 2.01 % $ 1,105,466 $ 4,977 1.79 % Savings deposits 11,043,155 132,801 4.77 % 10,858,306 127,323 4.65 % 10,590,558 114,275 4.33 % 11,195,402 105,707 3.83 % 10,563,049 80,801 3.03 % Time deposits 1,716,812 21,759 5.03 % 1,610,235 19,167 4.72 % 1,531,922 13,648 3.57 % 1,430,657 10,534 2.99 % 1,625,857 10,372 2.53 % Total interest bearing deposits 14,732,291 170,173 4.58 % 14,223,992 160,117 4.47 % 13,468,222 137,391 4.09 % 13,402,559 120,094 3.63 % 13,294,372 96,150 2.87 % Short-term borrowings 1,257,609 18,069 5.70 % 1,393,478 19,576 5.57 % 1,397,253 18,253 5.24 % 1,242,881 14,744 4.81 % 1,387,660 13,449 3.84 % Long-term debt 858,858 14,113 6.52 % 858,167 14,005 6.47 % 883,871 14,282 6.48 % 931,796 14,983 6.52 % 931,107 14,088 6.00 % Total interest bearing liabilities 16,848,758 202,355 4.76 % 16,475,637 193,698 4.66 % 15,749,346 169,926 4.33 % 15,577,236 149,821 3.90 % 15,613,139 123,687 3.14 % Non-interest bearing deposits 9,247,491 10,016,579 9,749,105 10,253,731 11,642,969 Other liabilities 541,162 474,869 389,155 436,621 426,543 Stockholders’ equity 3,094,589 3,116,761 3,115,447 3,052,357 3,055,751 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 29,732,000 $ 30,083,846 $ 29,003,053 $ 29,319,945 $ 30,738,402 Net interest income $ 214,785 $ 232,143 $ 232,103 $ 235,504 $ 247,751 Net interest margin 2.93 % 3.13 % 3.29 % 3.33 % 3.26 %

(1) Taxable equivalent rates used where applicable.

(2) Yields on investment securities are calculated using available-for-sale securities at amortized cost.

(3) Average balances include non-accrual loans.

