Goodfood and Bumble are cooking up romance this winter with new 3rd Date Meal-Kits

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX: FOOD) has coupled up with Bumble, the women-first dating and social networking app built on the importance of equitable relationships, to help Canadians spice up their winter dating routines with its newly released 3rd Date Meal-Kit series.



A recent survey from the #1 Canadian meal-kit and Bumble revealed that, on average, ‘date three’ is when Canadians are most comfortable going to a love interest’s house (or vice versa) for dinner, with nearly 40 per cent of respondents agreeing. This is particularly relevant during winter, a time most Canadians believe to be more difficult to date new people, due to poor driving conditions (63 per cent) and an increased desire to stay home in the evenings (62 per cent) according to the survey. Goodfood and Bumble’s limited-edition 3rd Date Meal-Kit series offers a romantic solution to hibernation season for lovebirds nationwide.

“At Goodfood, we believe that cooking brings people together and helps them build stronger connections,” said Jennifer Stahlke, Executive Vice President Marketing, Goodfood. “We’re thrilled to partner with Bumble, a brand that fosters meaningful matches, to continue helping Canadians connect through food and give them a chance to impress that special someone with their cooking skills!”

As it turns out, most Canadians believe the way to the heart is through the stomach, with 70 per cent of Gen Z and Millennial respondents to the survey reporting that knowing how to cook is an important trait in a partner. With only 3 per cent of respondents sharing that they would opt for takeout over a home-cooked meal on a date, the 3rd Date Meal-Kits are here to help hosts from coast-to-coast impress their love interest, offering three romantic dishes based on Canadians’ preferences:

Creamy Lobster & Chive Pappardelle : Nearly one third of Canadians surveyed agree pasta is the most romantic dish to cook together.

: Nearly one third of Canadians surveyed agree pasta is the most romantic dish to cook together. Bone-in Rib Steak with Herb & Garlic Pan Sauce, Mascarpone Mash, Cipollini-Tomato-Beet Salad: On average, 18 per cent of respondents will opt for a mouthwatering steak on date-night.

On average, 18 per cent of respondents will opt for a mouthwatering steak on date-night. Pan-Seared Halibut with Garlic Knot Potatoes, Radicchio & Date Salad with Champagne Vinaigrette: A great choice for those in Quebec, where seafood was a slightly more popular choice for a date than steak (15 per cent vs. 14 per cent, respectively).



For nearly a decade, Goodfood has empowered Canadians in the kitchen, making cooking more accessible and enjoyable regardless of skill level by delivering chef-curated meal-kits with easy-to-follow recipe cards and pre-portioned ingredients. The newly released 3rd Date Meal-Kits will not only ensure a seamless at-home cooking experience on date three but may even help Canadians get to date four!

To order the 3rd Date Meal-Kits, Canadians can visit makegoodfood.ca from January 15th - February 7th, or browse the wide variety of other meal-kits available, including paleo, keto, vegetarian, and organic protein options.

About the Survey

From October 27th to November 1st, 2023, Goodfood and Bumble conducted an online survey among a sample of 1,509 Canadians on the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About Goodfood

Goodfood (TSX: FOOD) is a leading digitally native meal solutions brand in Canada, delivering fresh meals and add-ons that make it easy for customers from across Canada to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. The Goodfood team is building Canada’s most loved millennial food brand, with the mission to create experiences that spark joy and help our community live longer on a healthier planet. Goodfood customers have access to uniquely fresh and delicious products, as well as exclusive pricing, made possible by its world class culinary team and direct-to-consumer infrastructures and technology. We are passionate about connecting our partner farms and suppliers to our customers’ kitchens while eliminating food waste and costly retail overhead. The Company’s administrative offices are based in Montreal, Québec, with production facilities located in the provinces of Quebec and Alberta.

About Bumble

Bumble, the women-first dating and social networking app, was founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014. Bumble connects people across dating (Bumble Date), friendship (Bumble BFF) and professional networking (Bumble Bizz). Bumble is built on the importance of equitable relationships and how crucial they are to a healthy, happy life. They’ve built their platform around kindness, respect, and equality – and their community plays an important part in that. Bumble holds its users accountable for their actions and strives to provide them with an experience free from hate, aggression, or bullying. Bumble is free and widely available in the Apple App Store, Google Play Store and the web.

