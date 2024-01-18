Global Packaging Printing Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

It will grow to $656.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Packaging Printing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the packaging printing market size is predicted to reach $656.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%.

The growth in the packaging printing market is due to the increase in demand for packaged food. North America region is expected to hold the largest packaging printing market share. Major players in the packaging printing market include Belmont Packaging Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, Duncan Printing Group, Eastman Kodak Company.

Packaging Printing Market Segments
•By Type: Corrugated, Flexible, Folding Cartons, Label And Tags, Other Types
•By Printing Technology: Flexography, Gravure, Offset, Screen Printing, Digital
•By Printing Ink: Aqueous Ink, Solvent-Based Ink, UV-Curable Ink, Latex Ink, Dye Sublimation Inks, Other Printing Inks
•By Application: Food And Beverage, Household And Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Other Applications
•By Geography: The global packaging printing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Packaging printing refers to a technology used for packing and beautifying packaging products. Printed packaging is an effective way to communicate the quality, appearance, and information of a product. The packaging printing is used for product and brand promotion, to attract the buyer's attention, and create a strong relationship with the consumers.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Packaging Printing Market Characteristics
3. Packaging Printing Market Trends And Strategies
4. Packaging Printing Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Packaging Printing Market Size And Growth
……
27. Packaging Printing Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Packaging Printing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

