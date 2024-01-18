CGTN: How Chinese modernization brings new opportunities to world

Beijing, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- The modernization of China has been an evolving pursuit of the Chinese people over generations.

In 2023, the country embarked on its first full year of implementing the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), charting the course for the next stage of China's modernization path.

"Chinese Modernization, Global Opportunities," a special interactive page launched by CGTN, details China's domestic development and international contribution in 2023 through visual effects and in-depth stories.

Strong focus on Chinese modernization

In 2023, Chinese President Xi Jinping made 14 domestic inspections, issuing detailed plans and instructions during each visit and urging unremitting efforts to advance Chinese modernization attuned to local characteristics.

Development was the most frequently mentioned keyword during Xi's inspection tours, suggesting a strong focus on the goal of advancing Chinese modernization.

Xi emphasized the need for the areas he visited to fully implement the new development concept and the importance of focusing on promoting high-quality development and constructing a new development pattern.

Besides development, innovation, technology, modernization, ecology, culture, people, economy, high-quality and security are the other top words and phrases Xi used during his visits, according to an analysis by CGTN.

Guided by the objectives set out in its development blueprint, China, in 2023, continued to be a leading growth engine for the world economy. The International Monetary Fund forecast that China's economy would grow by 5.4 percent in 2023, aligning with the globally projected pace.

Sharing development dividends with the world

In 2023, China promoted global prosperity, stability and peace by sharing the development dividends it gained through modernization with the world.

As President Xi said in his 2024 New Year address, "We will work closely with the international community for the common good of humanity, build a community with a shared future for mankind and make the world a better place for all."

At the first China-Central Asia Summit, China and the five Central Asian countries signed seven bilateral and multilateral documents and over 100 cooperation agreements in various fields.

The third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in October, the most significant celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), yielded 458 outcomes, with cooperation agreements worth $97.2 billion concluded.

During their "frank and fruitful" talks in Moscow, President Xi and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, drew up a blueprint for the growth of bilateral ties. The highly anticipated Xi-Biden meeting in San Francisco played a key role in reshaping relations between the world's two largest economies.

Contributing to the rise of the Global South in 2023, China supported the expansion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS. It also initiated a series of plans to help Africa realize modernization and signed BRI cooperation documents with all 22 Arab nations and the League of Arab States.

In March, mediated by China, Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to restore diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies.

China proved with words and deeds that it has always been and continues to be a supporter of world peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of the international order.

