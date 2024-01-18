Measles in Moldova: EU, WHO and UNICEF urge Moldovans to be vaccinated

The European Union has joined a campaign by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF Moldova calling on Moldovans to protect their children by vaccinating them free of charge in clinics across the country.

The EU Delegation in Moldova said on Facebook that measles had reappeared in Moldova after a two-year absence.

“It is a serious disease with multiple symptoms and is one of the main causes of death in children worldwide,” the EU Delegation to Moldova said in a post. “As there is no specific treatment for measles, the only protective measure is vaccination.”

The MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine has been around for 20 years and is administered in three doses: at one year of age, at 6-7 and at 15-16, and is included in the recommended vaccination schedule.

