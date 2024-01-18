Patient Portal Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Patient Portal Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The patient portal market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $11.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Patient Portal Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the patient portal market size is predicted to reach $11.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2%.

The growth in the patient portal market is due to the increase in demand for electronic health records is expected to propel the growth of the patient portal market going forward. North America region is expected to hold the largest patient portal market share. Major players in the patient portal market include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., McKesson Corporation, athenahealth Inc., Cerner Corporation, eClinicalWorks, CureMD Healthcare.

Patient Portal Market Segments

• By Type: Standalone Patient Portals, Integrated Patient Portals

• By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud-Based

• By End-Users: Providers, Payers, Pharmacies, Other End-Users (Employer Groups and Government Bodies)v

• By Geography: The global patient portal market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Patient portal is an online website service opted for by hospitals that gives patients easy access to health information such as recent doctor visits, prescription refills, medications, discharge summaries, and others. It is used to provide 24/7 access about the healthcare data to the patients.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Patient Portal Market Characteristics

3. Patient Portal Market Trends And Strategies

4. Patient Portal Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Patient Portal Market Size And Growth

……

27. Patient Portal Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Patient Portal Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

