Vietjet launches Taipei-Phú Quốc route

HÀ NỘI — Vietjet has launched flights connecting the Pearl Island of Phú Quốc with Taipei (Taiwan, China), offering opportunities for the development of tourism and trade activities between the two localities.

Vietjet will offer seven return flights on the new route per week, the airline said in a statement.

Taipei has long been known as an "urban paradise" with tourist destinations, art galleries, museums and bustling shopping streets. Notable places include the National Palace Museum, Taipei 101 building, Jiufen and Shifen Old Street.

Phú Quốc, the famous coastal city of Việt Nam, is a beloved destination for many domestic and international tourists. It boasts renowned landmarks such as the Hòn Thơm Nature Park, Sao Beach, and Kiss Bridge Phú Quốc.

To welcome the new spring and the new route, Vietjet is offering passengers a grand international flight ticket party starting from zero đồng every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

The discounted tickets (excluding taxes and fees) are available from now until February 10, 2024 on www.vietjetair.com or the Vietjet Air mobile app, according to the airline. — VNS



