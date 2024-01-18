Resilient economy

VIETNAM, January 18 - Domestic beer industry enterprises have reported numerous difficulties, including high prices for imported raw materials, weakened consumer demand due to reduced discretionary spending, and the need to strengthen advertising, promotions and discount policies to boost sales and protect their market share.
