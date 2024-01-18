Hải Dương lures additional $1.5 billion in investment

VIETNAM, January 18 -

HÀ NỘI — The northern province of Hải Dương recently granted investment certificates to 27 domestic and foreign enterprises with a total registered capital of US$1.5 billion, including several projects worth hundreds of millions of US dollars.

The locality has announced its investment attraction portfolio for the 2024-30 period and handed over investment certificates to 26 local and foreign businesses, and a memorandum of understanding to a domestic firm.

Notable projects among them include a $270-million stationery factory invested by Deli Vietnam Office Technology Co, Ltd; a project worth $260 million by Biel Crystal Vietnam Manufacturing Limited, a Boviet Hai Duong solar photovoltaic cell factory worth $120 million, and a $160-million construction investment and infrastructure business in the Đại An Industrial Park (IP) of the Đại An IP Infrastructure Development One Member Company Limited.

The positive results were due to efforts and firm direction by local leaders to enhance investment promotion activities, improve investment and business environment, and raise the competitiveness of the locality.

Apart from focusing on attracting foreign investment in industry and agriculture, the province has also paid attention to luring investment to other fields from health and education to trade and tourism, according to Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment Lê Hồng Diên.

In 2023, dozens of investment promotion business trips by local officials to many countries around the world such as the US, Japan, Belgium, the UK and France were arranged to attract more investment into processing and manufacturing sectors, electrical and electronic industry, construction material production, high-tech agriculture, eco-tourism, high-quality services and logistics, he said.

Triệu Thế Hùng, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, said that investment projects in the fields of high technology, smart technology, biological industry, new materials, processing and manufacturing, supporting industry and environmentally friendly projects with high added value will be prioritised.

Hải Dương is home to 534 foreign-invested projects from 27 countries and territories worldwide with a total registered capital of over $10 billion. The locality has 17 IPs with an occupancy rate of nearly 53 per cent. It has 58 industrial clusters which cover a total area of nearly 3,000 ha. — VNS