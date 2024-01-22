ELEVATING VIETNAMESE EXECUTIVE EDUCATION: AVENTIS PARTNERS UP FOR GRADUATE SCHOOL EXPANSION

Picture: Associate Professor Dr. Luong Minh Cu (left), Principal of Cuu Long University signed an MOU with Mr. Samuel Teo (right), General Manager of Aventis Graduate School on 9 January 2024. Picture: Mr. Samuel Teo (left), General Manager of Aventis Graduate School signed an MOU with Dr. Toan (right), Director of the Institute for Development of Talents and Human Resources on 10 January 2024. Picture: Mr. Samuel Teo (left), General Manager of Aventis Graduate School signed an MOU with Ms. Karol (right), Director of VILAS on 11 January 2024.

SINGAPORE, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Education Takes Off in Vietnam: Aventis Graduate School is breaking new ground, ushering in high-quality graduate education and executive training to Vietnam for the first time. As Asia’s Leading Graduate School in executive education and professional development, Aventis is thrilled to announce its expansion into the ASEAN region, a significant milestone in its global presence. The commitment to Vietnam's educational landscape is underscored through strategic partnerships and Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with four esteemed institutions.

1. Aventis x Mekong University

Aventis Graduate School proudly announces its collaboration with Mekong University (Cuu Long), one of Vietnam’s Leading Universities in Health Sciences. The partnership involves the delivery of Aventis Graduate Diploma programs in Elderly & Critical Care, Gerontology & Active Ageing, and Health Sciences & Services.

Andrew Lim, Business Development & Partnership Director at Aventis, expressed, "Our partnership signifies a commitment to excellence in education, particularly in the vital fields of Health Sciences and Healthcare Management. Together, we aim to empower the next generation of healthcare leaders in Vietnam, fostering innovation, research, and excellence in the delivery of healthcare services. This collaboration is not just about academic programs; it's about creating a lasting impact on the health and well-being of communities. I am excited about the possibilities and the positive influence our joint initiatives will have on shaping the future of healthcare education in Vietnam."

Samuel Teo, General Manager of Aventis, added, "In joining forces with Mekong University, Aventis Graduate School is poised to set new standards in Health Sciences and Healthcare Management education in Vietnam. Our goal is to provide a dynamic learning environment that combines academic rigor with practical insights, preparing students to address the complex challenges of the healthcare industry. We anticipate a fruitful partnership, fostering academic development through research, exchange programs, and mutual projects."

2. Aventis x IPED ~ Edunet

Aventis has also signed a memorandum of understanding with IPED and Edunet to enhance staff and student development through student exchange programs and professional development courses. Andrew Lim commented, "Collaborative education initiatives are on the horizon, with Aventis, Edunet, and Columbia Southern University exploring the offering of an ACBSP Accredited MBA program in Singapore. In Hanoi, we are considering the delivery of our flagship Chinese Strategic Leadership Course in partnership with Sun Tzu Art of War Institute, Asia’s Leading Think Tank in Chinese Leadership Studies.

3. Aventis x Institute for Development of Talents and Human Resources

Expressing heartfelt thanks to Dr. Kien and Dr. Toan for their warm welcome, Aventis is excited about the ongoing collaborations. Andrew Lim stated, "We are exploring the establishment of the Aventis representative office in Ho Chi Minh City and a potential joint venture partnership to bring a comprehensive suite of Corporate Training, MBA, and Graduate programs to Vietnam."

Samuel Teo added, " I am extremely grateful for the invaluable opportunity to contribute to and learn from the executive education landscape in Vietnam. Our commitment to excellence and innovation drives us to make a positive impact on the professional development of individuals in this vibrant and dynamic market. I look forward to fostering meaningful collaborations, shaping the future of executive education, and empowering leaders who will drive positive change in Vietnam and beyond. Stay tuned for updates on this transformative educational journey as we work together to shape the future of education in Vietnam."

4. Aventis x Vietnam Logistics and Aviation School (VILAS)

In line with Aventis Graduate School's commitment to advancing professional education and fostering industry growth, we are delighted to announce our strategic partnership with Vietnam Logistics and Aviation School (VILAS). Discussions are underway for joint awards for a Graduate Diploma in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, and Business Sustainability and ESG. Andrew Lim expressed, "By combining the expertise of Aventis Graduate School and the specialized knowledge of VILAS, we aim to equip professionals and aspiring talents with the skills and insights necessary to thrive in the dynamic and rapidly evolving logistics landscape."

Samuel Teo concluded, "Excitingly, we are exploring ASEAN-level training and mutual growth opportunities. We continue to welcome new initiatives and collaborations with educational partners across the Indochina region. These strategic partnerships and collaborations underscore Aventis Graduate School's commitment to enhancing educational opportunities in Vietnam and the ASEAN region. The institution is poised to contribute significantly to academic development, professional growth, and mutual understanding through these ventures."

About Aventis Graduate School:

Aventis Graduate School is a leading graduate school dedicated to the professional development of working professionals and adult learners across Asia. Founded in 2007, the institution has been the pioneer of professional and leadership development, actively shaping global leaders, transforming organizations, and paving the way for high-impact graduate education. Aventis is registered with the Executive MBA Council (EMBA Council), AACSB Business Education Alliance, SkillsFuture Singapore, and the International Association of Counselling (IAC). Aventis collaborates with leading universities across the UK, United States, and Australia to offer an extensive suite of over 45 postgraduate programs, ranging from AI to cybersecurity to human resources to business to finance, and many more. As of January 2024, Aventis has 3,000+ successful graduates and 60,000 well-pleased learners from 35 nations across the world.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ms Desiree Lim

Aventis Graduate School

+65 8358 8088

desiree@aventisglobal.edu.sg