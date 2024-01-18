Winxvideo AI Is Equipped with AI Features to Enhance Old and Low-Quality Videos

Winxvideo AI

Winxvideo AI comes with AI Super Resolution and Frame Interpolation, making old and low-quality video footages (including DVD videos) look crisper and smoother.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software's latest program, Winxvideo AI, introduces a host of innovative features with a special focus on AI-powered Super Resolution and Frame Interpolation to improve video quality. By joining forces with WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, Winxvideo AI now offers a groundbreaking DVD enhancement solution for movie enthusiasts.

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum has long been recognized as a premier DVD digitization program that can convert DVDs into digital formats such as MP4 for convenient storage and playback. Now the integration with the brand-new Winxvideo AI revolutionizes the way users engage with DVD movies. With the Super Resolution and Frame Interpolation features employed by Winxvideo AI, users can seamlessly enhance the quality of the already digitized DVD videos with higher resolution, sharper details, and improved visual clarity, thus delivering an unparalleled cinematic experience.

In addition to DVD content, Winxvideo AI can also breathe new life into other old, low-resolution, and heavily-compressed video footage, such as classic MVs, videos recorded with early digital cameras or phones, as well as those from VHS and mini DV. Below are the two killer features of Winxvideo AI.

To ensure every DVD enthusiast experiences this unparalleled revolution, Digiarty Software is currently offering a discount of up to 49%. Avail the offer at https://www.winxdvd.com/winxvideo-ai/dvd-video-enhancer.htm.

Super Resolution: Bringing Clarity to the Past

Unlike traditional upscaling methods that may result in a loss of clarity and sharpness, Winxvideo AI's Super Resolution algorithm, powered by artificial intelligence, overcomes these limitations. The AI model is trained on extensive datasets of high and low-resolution images, enabling it to intelligently predict and generate high-resolution details for new content.

The Super Resolution feature of Winxvideo AI can increase video and image resolution by 2X, 3X, and 4X, providing users with higher resolutions, up to 4K (for videos) and 10K (for images). For instance, a 480p video can be seamlessly upscaled to 960p, 1440p, and 1920p.

Beyond upscaling, this feature automatically addresses common issues in old footages, such as blurriness and noise. It intelligently deblurs, denoises, and enhances videos, ensuring a clear, crisp, and visually appealing outcome.

Frame Interpolation: Bringing Seamless Viewing Experience

Frame interpolation, another standout feature of Winxvideo AI, is a video processing technique that involves generating intermediate frames between existing frames to create smoother motion. Older videos, especially those recorded on analog formats like VHS or Betamax, may have lower frame rates. Frame interpolation can be beneficial in such cases to create smoother motion, especially when the original footage exhibits noticeable jitter or stuttering.

Winxvideo AI Frame Interpolation boosts frame rates by 2X, 3X, 4X, and even 5X, converting low frame rates to 60fps, 120fps, 240fps, and 480fps.

"Some old videos hold deep emotional connections for people, such as home recordings of special moments. We hope Winxvideo AI can help improve quality of these videos, enabling them to better revisit and share these precious moments," said Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty Software.

Pricing & Availability:

Winxvideo AI is compatible with Windows 7 and later. However, Super Resolution and Frame Interpolation require a large amount of computing power. Here are the minimal requirements for computer:

GPU:

* APIs for GPU Computing: Vulkan ≥ 1.2.x, OpenCL ≥ 1.0.

* NVIDIA: Quadro 410 or higher, GeForce GT 630 or higher, GeForce GTX645 or higher

* Intel: Intel® UHD Graphics 620 (WHL GT2) or higher, Graphics 510 or higher.

* AMD: AMD Radeon RX550 series or higher.

RAM: 2GB or above

Hard Disk Space: 1GB or above

Winxvideo AI offers three plans to choose from. The one-year plan (for 3 PCs) is priced at $25.95 (35% off), the lifetime plan (for 1 PC) is available at $45.95 (34% off), and the family plan (for 3-5 PCs) is offered at $57.95 (52% off). Interested users can explore the product and make their purchase at: https://www.winxdvd.com/winxvideo-ai/dvd-video-enhancer.htm

About Digiarty Software Inc.

With more than 17 years of development, Digiarty has become a world-leading provider of personal and home-use video audio applications based on Windows and macOS. It has specialized in disc backup, video conversion/resizing, video/image enhancement, iPhone file management, and more, and engaged with over 180,000,00 satisfied users, spanning over 200 countries all over the world. Feel free to contact us.