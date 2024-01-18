Furniture Polish Market to Surpass US$ 37.8 Billion in 2030, Forecasting a 7.4% CAGR | Persistence Market Research

Explore the global furniture polish market and its growth prospects with insightful market analysis, key statistics, technological trends, challenges, and opportunities. Learn about leading industry players and their strategies, as well as recommendations for businesses to enhance their market presence.

New York, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:



The furniture polish market is a vital segment of the household cleaning and maintenance industry. Furniture polish products are designed to clean, protect, and enhance the appearance of various wooden surfaces, including furniture, cabinets, and floors.

The global furniture polish market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% and thereby increase from US$22.9 billion in 2023 to US$37.8 billion by the end of 2030. These products have gained significant popularity due to the growing demand for home aesthetics and the need to preserve and extend the lifespan of wooden furniture. Furniture polish typically contains a combination of cleaning agents, oils, and waxes, and it is available in various forms, such as aerosol sprays, liquid concentrates, and wipes.

The furniture polish market has experienced steady growth in recent years, driven by several key factors. Firstly, the global trend towards urbanization and rising disposable incomes has led to increased homeownership and a growing demand for high-quality furniture. As consumers invest in wooden furnishings, the need for effective cleaning and maintenance products like furniture polish has surged. Additionally, the growing awareness of sustainable and eco-friendly cleaning solutions has prompted the development of environmentally friendly furniture polish products.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to increased time spent indoors, contributed to the growth of the furniture polish market. With more people focusing on home improvements and interior decoration projects during lockdowns, the demand for furniture polish witnessed a boost.

Elevate your business strategy with comprehensive market data. Request a sample report now: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33684

Key Market Statistics:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$ 22.9 billion Projected Market Value (2030F) US$ 37.8 billion Global Market Growth Rate (CAGR 2023 to 2030) 7.4 % Forecast Period 2023-2030 No. of Pages 178 Pages Market Segmentation Product Type

Source

End Use

Sales Channel

Region Regions Covered North America; Latin America; Europe; South Asia & Pacific; East Asia; The Middle East & Africa. Key Companies Profiled Liberon Limited

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (Old English)

S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc. (Pledge)

The Sherwin-Williams Company

PPG Industries Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V

Axalta Coating Systems

Masco Cabinetry, LLC

Chestnut Products

Bona US.

Technology Trends:

The furniture polish market has witnessed significant technological advancements in recent years. These trends are primarily aimed at improving product effectiveness, safety, and sustainability. Some of the notable technology trends in the furniture polish market include:

Nano-technology Formulations: Manufacturers are increasingly using nanotechnology to create furniture polish formulations with smaller particles that penetrate deeper into wood surfaces. This technology enhances the cleaning and protective capabilities of the product, resulting in longer-lasting effects and improved shine.

Water-Based Formulations: There is a growing shift towards water-based furniture polish products that contain fewer volatile organic compounds (VOCs) compared to traditional solvent-based counterparts. Water-based formulations are considered more environmentally friendly and safer for both consumers and the environment.

Natural and Biodegradable Ingredients: Consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious, leading to a rise in furniture polish products containing natural and biodegradable ingredients. These formulations offer effective cleaning and protection while minimizing the impact on the environment.

Smart Packaging and Dispensing Systems: Some furniture polish brands are incorporating smart packaging and dispensing systems that provide controlled and precise application of the product. These innovations reduce waste and enhance the overall user experience.

Online Retail and E-commerce: The furniture polish market has embraced technology by expanding its distribution channels through online retail and e-commerce platforms. Consumers can now easily access a wide range of furniture polish products and make informed purchasing decisions with the help of online reviews and product descriptions.

Market Drivers:

The furniture polish market is influenced by a combination of factors that drive its growth and dynamics. These market drivers play a crucial role in shaping the industry and its trajectory. Some of the key drivers in the furniture polish market include:

Rising Demand for Home Furnishings: The increasing global trend toward urbanization, coupled with higher disposable incomes, has led to a surge in demand for home furnishings. As more people invest in wooden furniture, the need for effective cleaning and maintenance products like furniture polish has grown.

Growing Awareness of Aesthetics: Consumers are placing greater emphasis on home aesthetics and interior decoration. Furniture polish products help maintain and enhance the appearance of wooden surfaces, aligning with the trend towards stylish and visually appealing living spaces.

Sustainability and Eco-friendliness: The shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable products has impacted the furniture polish market. Consumers are increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of cleaning products, leading to the development of eco-friendly furniture polish options.

COVID-19 Pandemic: The COVID-19 pandemic, with its lockdowns and increased time spent at home, spurred a surge in home improvement and interior decoration projects. This, in turn, boosted the demand for furniture polish as consumers sought to refresh and maintain their living spaces.

Technological Advancements: Continuous innovation in furniture polish formulations and packaging has contributed to market growth. Technologies such as nanotechnology, water-based formulations, and smart packaging systems have enhanced product effectiveness, safety, and sustainability.

In a nutshell, the Persistence Market Research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the report at- https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/furniture-polish-market.asp

Key Players:

Several key players dominate the global furniture polish market, each with a unique market presence and product offerings. These companies are at the forefront of innovation and compete to capture market share. Some of the notable key players in the furniture polish market include:

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc: A global consumer goods company, Reckitt Benckiser, is renowned for its well-known furniture polish brand, "Old English." The company's commitment to product quality and innovation has made it a leader in the market.

S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc: S.C. Johnson is a prominent player in the household cleaning and maintenance industry, offering a wide range of furniture polish products under brands such as Pledge and Johnson Wax. The company's extensive product portfolio and brand recognition contribute significantly to its market presence.

Clorox Company: The Clorox Company is known for its diverse range of cleaning and household products. Their furniture polish offerings, such as "Clorox Furniture Polish," have a strong presence in the market, benefiting from the company's reputation for quality.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.: Church & Dwight, the manufacturer of Arm & Hammer products, also competes in the furniture polish market. Their diverse product line includes furniture polish options that cater to environmentally conscious consumers.

Parker & Bailey Corporation: A smaller player in the market, Parker & Bailey specializes in premium furniture care products. They are known for their high-quality furniture polish formulations, which have gained popularity among consumers looking for specialized solutions.

Challenges:

The furniture polish market, like any other industry, faces its fair share of challenges that impact its growth and sustainability. Some of the notable challenges in this market include:

Environmental Concerns: With increasing environmental awareness, there is a growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable furniture polish products. Manufacturers are challenged to develop formulations that meet these requirements while maintaining product effectiveness.

Competition and Branding: The market is highly competitive, with several established brands vying for market share. New entrants and private label brands also contribute to the competitive landscape, making it essential for companies to differentiate themselves through branding and product innovation.

Price Sensitivity: Consumers are often price-sensitive when purchasing cleaning and maintenance products. Balancing product quality and affordability can be challenging for manufacturers, especially as raw material costs fluctuate.

Regulatory Compliance: Compliance with ever-evolving regulations regarding chemical ingredients, safety, and labeling can pose challenges for furniture polish manufacturers. Meeting these standards while ensuring product performance requires ongoing efforts and investments.

Supply Chain Disruptions: The COVID-19 pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in global supply chains. Supply chain disruptions, including shortages of raw materials and transportation issues, can impact production and distribution, affecting market stability.

Opportunities:

Despite challenges, the furniture polish market also presents several opportunities for growth and expansion. Some noteworthy opportunities include:

Rising Demand in Emerging Markets: Emerging markets, especially in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, offer significant growth potential due to urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and a rising interest in home furnishings.

Innovation in Product Formulations: Continuous innovation in furniture polish formulations, such as eco-friendly and biodegradable options, can cater to environmentally conscious consumers and tap into the growing demand for sustainable products.

E-commerce and Online Retail: The shift towards online shopping channels provides opportunities for furniture polish manufacturers to expand their reach and access a broader customer base. Online retail platforms allow for better product visibility and consumer engagement.

Customized and Specialty Products: There is a niche market for specialized furniture polish products designed for specific wood types or finishes. Manufacturers can explore opportunities in producing tailored solutions to meet unique consumer needs.

Partnerships and Alliances: Collaborations with furniture manufacturers or retailers can lead to mutually beneficial opportunities, allowing furniture polish brands to gain wider distribution and enhance their market presence.

Global Market Comparison:

The furniture polish market exhibits varying characteristics and preferences across different regions globally:

North America: North America boasts a mature furniture polish market with a strong presence of well-established brands. Consumers in this region often prioritize product effectiveness and brand loyalty. There is also a growing interest in eco-friendly options.

Europe: European consumers tend to favor eco-friendly and sustainable furniture polish products. Stringent regulations regarding chemical safety and environmental impact have driven innovation in this region.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid urbanization and a surge in disposable incomes, driving increased demand for furniture polish. Consumers here are price-sensitive but open to innovative and value-added products.

Latin America: In Latin America, the furniture polish market is growing steadily alongside the expansion of the middle class. Market players are focusing on affordability and adapting their products to local preferences.

Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa region offer potential opportunities for furniture polish manufacturers, primarily in urban areas where consumer awareness of home aesthetics and maintenance is on the rise.

Competitive Landscape:

The furniture polish market is characterized by intense competition among key players and a variety of product offerings. Prominent companies such as Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Clorox Company, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., and Parker & Bailey Corporation dominate the market with their established brands. These companies continually innovate to maintain their market share and meet consumer demands for eco-friendly and effective furniture polish products.

Private label brands and smaller manufacturers also contribute to the competitive landscape, offering more affordable alternatives. Product branding, quality, and sustainability remain key differentiators in this highly competitive market.

Future Outlook:

The future outlook for the furniture polish market is promising, driven by evolving consumer preferences, technological advancements, and expanding global markets. Key trends that will shape the market's future include:

Sustainability Emphasis: Eco-friendly and sustainable furniture polish products will see continued growth, aligning with the global focus on environmental responsibility.

Technological Advancements: Ongoing innovations in furniture polish formulations and packaging will enhance product effectiveness and user experience, attracting more consumers.

E-commerce Expansion: The shift towards online retail channels will persist, providing greater accessibility to consumers and facilitating market growth.

Customized Solutions: Specialized and tailored furniture polish products designed for specific wood types and finishes will gain popularity.

Emerging Markets: Emerging economies in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa will offer significant growth opportunities as urbanization and disposable incomes rise.

Market Segmentation:

The furniture polish market can be segmented into several categories, including:

Product Type: Furniture polish products are available in various forms, including aerosol sprays, liquid concentrates, wipes, and specialty formulations catering to specific wood types or finishes.

Ingredients: Segmentation based on ingredients includes traditional solvent-based products and eco-friendly, water-based alternatives.

End-User: Segmentation by end-users encompasses both residential and commercial applications, with specialized products designed for industrial and professional use.

Distribution Channels: The market can be segmented by distribution channels, including brick-and-mortar retail stores, online retail, and specialty stores.

Geography: Geographical segmentation considers regional variations in consumer preferences and market dynamics, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Recommendations

In the ever-evolving furniture polish market, collaborations and partnerships can be valuable strategies for businesses looking to enhance their market presence and drive growth. Here are some recommendations for leveraging collaborations and partnerships effectively:

Strategic Alliances with Furniture Manufacturers: Partnering with furniture manufacturers can lead to mutually beneficial arrangements. Furniture polish companies can provide maintenance and care recommendations for their partner's products, enhancing the overall customer experience. In return, furniture manufacturers can recommend specific furniture polish brands to their customers, fostering brand loyalty and increasing sales.

Retailer Collaborations: Collaborating with retailers, both online and brick-and-mortar, can expand the reach of furniture polish products. By securing prominent shelf space or online listings, manufacturers can increase visibility and accessibility to a broader customer base. In turn, retailers benefit from offering a comprehensive range of cleaning and maintenance solutions to their customers.

Eco-Friendly Initiatives with Environmental Organizations: As sustainability gains importance, partnering with environmental organizations can help furniture polish manufacturers emphasize their commitment to eco-friendly products. Collaborative efforts such as tree-planting initiatives, recycling programs, or product certifications can align with consumers' environmental values and boost brand reputation.

Cross-Promotions with Home Improvement Brands: Collaborating with home improvement brands can create opportunities for cross-promotions. For instance, a furniture polish brand can partner with a renowned paint or flooring company to offer bundled cleaning and renovation packages. Such partnerships can appeal to customers engaged in home improvement projects.

Technology Integration with Smart Furniture: With the rise of smart homes and IoT (Internet of Things), furniture polish manufacturers can explore collaborations with companies producing smart furniture. Integrating furniture care recommendations and product suggestions within smart furniture systems can provide added convenience and enhance the user experience.

Joint Research and Development (R&D): Collaborating on research and development projects with universities or research institutions can lead to breakthrough innovations in furniture polish formulations. These partnerships can result in the creation of cutting-edge products that meet evolving consumer needs.

Educational Partnerships: Collaborating with educational institutions, such as interior design schools or woodworking workshops, can be an effective way to educate future professionals and homeowners about the importance of furniture care. Offering workshops, seminars, or educational materials can establish brand authority and loyalty.

Consumer Feedback and Product Improvement Partnerships: Furniture polish manufacturers can partner with consumer feedback platforms and market research firms to gather insights on consumer preferences and trends. This information can inform product improvements and marketing strategies, ensuring products meet market demands effectively.

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Persistence Market Research

Teerth Technospace, Unit B-704

Survey Number - 103, Baner

Mumbai Bangalore Highway

Pune 411045 India

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

LinkedIn | Twitter