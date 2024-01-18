PM Chính’s trip to Hungary to strengthen bilateral relations

VIETNAM, January 18 - HÀ NỘI — The high-level meeting between Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban will hold historical importance, said State Secretary and Deputy Minister of the Ministry of European Union Affairs Barna Pál Zsigmond during a recent interview with Vietnam News Agency on the threshold of PM’s official visit to Hungary.

He said the bilateral relationship can be enhanced based on the existing cooperation and comprehensive partnership between the two countries.

He highlighted the potential of cooperation in education, parliament, finance and judicial affairs which can be realised through stakeholder engagement.

He said the visit holds a historical significance as Hungary currently has a very good relationship with Việt Nam and is very much interested in raising the level of cooperation in all fields, ranging from political, cultural and economic.

Việt Nam and Hungary have a lot of standpoints, he said, adding that both countries and both leaderships have lots in common and many ideas that can be shared.

“Education plays a key role in the multifaceted bilateral relationship between Hungary and Việt Nam,” he said.

“The education relations go back several decades. The backbone of our development cooperation and the support policies with Việt Nam is in the Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship program through which Hungary provides 200 annual scholarships for Vietnamese students.

“I'm glad to say this programme is very popular among the young Vietnamese students. Every year we receive more than 400 applications, more than double the allocated quota. We are also delighted to welcome aspiring students of Việt Nam-Hungary who, in the future, can serve as a bridge between our two countries and contribute to further strengthening our already closed ties.

“We have implemented two very successful supporting credit projects, including a water treatment plant built in Quảng Bình Province, providing safe drinking water to the community and a residential registration system in Hải Phòng City. To date, Vietnamese people still benefit from both of these projects.”

He said both countries are planning some joint projects and high-level meetings can provide good opportunities to build initiatives that benefit the people of both nations.

Judicial cooperation and assistance are one of the priorities that Hungary has given to Việt Nam over the years. In just the past few months, the Hungarian Minister of Justice, the Chief Procurator of the Hungarian Supreme Procuracy and the First Vice Chairman of the Hungarian Parliament visited Việt Nam.

The two countries committed to maintaining regular exchanges of judicial delegations as well as continuing to create favourable conditions for active dialogue in this field in the future, he said, pinning his hope that there will be more high-level visits as the two countries will celebrate 75 years of establishing diplomatic relations in 2025.

​He said cooperation opportunities in research, science, technology and academia can be realised through expert exchange programmes or joint training courses.

The deputy minister also mentioned new prospects in bilateral economic and trade relations, especially for Hungarian agricultural products.

Sports are a bridge between different peoples and cultures. Currently, the two sides have discussed cooperation in culture, sports and other fields, he said, adding that Hungary welcomes Việt Nam’s interest in strengthening cooperation.

Ahead of the trip, Chairman of the Việt Nam-Hungary Friendship Association in HCM City Prof. Lê Minh Triết underscored Hungary's historical significance as one of the first countries to recognise Việt Nam's independence.

Throughout the span of over 73 years, Việt Nam has never forgotten the invaluable support extended by the Hungarian people during the crucial period of national construction and defence.

Noteworthy was Hungary's commitment during January 26, 1973-May 9, 1975 when it dispatched 636 military personnel, border guards, and civil and diplomatic staff to Việt Nam for a peacekeeping mission. Tragically, two of them sacrificed their lives in April 1973 during their service. Hungary further contributed by providing training for nearly 3,500 sci-tech officers in Việt Nam and waiving the country's debts dating back to 1973, a testament to the enduring friendship between the two nations.

The official visit to Hungary by Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng in 2018 marked the elevation of bilateral relations to a comprehensive partnership. Hungary is now the sole comprehensive partner of Việt Nam in the Central Eastern Europe.

During a joint press conference with Party General Secretary Trọng, PM Orban introduced Hungary's "Opening to the East" policy to adapt to changes in the global landscape, including its strategic cooperation with Việt Nam.

Trade relations have flourished, with two-way trade surpassing US$355 million in 2017 and exceeding $785 million in the first 11 months of 2023. Việt Nam is the sole Southeast Asian nation exporting a substantial volume to Hungary.

Both nations are actively promoting trade through the effective implementation of the Việt Nam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and enhancement of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation mechanism. They aim to create favourable conditions for their goods to enter each other's markets and encourage Hungarian firms to increase investments in Việt Nam, particularly in sectors of Hungary’s strength, such as pharmaceuticals, animal farming, food processing and renewable energy.

Hungary was among the first EU member countries to ratify the Việt Nam-EU Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), showcasing their commitment to fostering economic ties.

To date, Việt Nam has successfully negotiated and signed three framework agreements on financial cooperation with Hungary, totaling EUR535 million.

Bilateral ties have expanded beyond trade, with significant collaboration in national defense and security, healthcare, education and training, and locality-to-locality ties. Hungary, unique in Eastern Europe, has consistently increased scholarships for Vietnamese students, reaching a notable figure of 200 scholarships.

The community of around 6,000 Vietnamese studying, living, and working in Hungary also serve as a vital bridge in fostering bilateral relations.

Furthermore, Hungary was at the forefront in supporting Việt Nam during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses and various medical equipment, aiding Vietnam in overcoming the crisis and reviving its economy.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Hằng emphasised that PM Chính's visit is poised to enhance political trust and revitalise the enduring and friendly relations between the two nations. — VNS