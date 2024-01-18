Luxury Hotel Market Anticipated to Expand $160,481.23 Million by 2031, With a CAGR of 5.1%

Luxury Hotel Market

The U.S. occupied four-fifths of the total North American luxury hotel market in 2021 while Mexico growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031.

North America is projected to maintain its leading position throughout 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 - 2031.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐮𝐱𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟗𝟓,𝟏𝟏𝟑.𝟎𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏𝟔𝟎,𝟒𝟖𝟏.𝟐𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟏% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Luxury Hotel Market by Type, by Category: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

The global luxury hotel market is driven by rise in travel & tourism industry, increase in preference for leisure travel, and improved standard of living. However, premium price charged by such hotels restrains the luxury hotel market growth. Increasing leisure activities, rising demand for recreational stays, and innovative services during the stays are few of the factor emerging as the luxury hotel market trends.

Luxury hotels provide comfortable stay to tourist and travelers along with services such as spa, swimming pool, and fitness center. The market for luxury hotel has grown significantly in the past few years due to rise in the number of business travelers globally. Change in customer preference and upgradation in the services provided by hoteliers further boost the demand for luxury stays.

Business hotels segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the analysis period, owing to huge consumer base, which includes business travelers, tour groups, and small conference groups which holds strong position in luxury hotel market share.

The world luxury hotel market focuses mainly on the type and geographical segment. The luxury hotels type segment includes airport hotels, business hotels, suite hotels, resorts, and others (eco hotel and serviced apartment). Based on the category, the luxury hotel industry is analyzed by chain and independent nature of businesses. As far as the geographical segmentation is concerned, the world luxury hotel market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major market players such as Four Seasons Holdings Inc., Intercontinental Hotels Group, Marriott International Inc., Hyatt Corporation., ITC Hotels Limited, Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd., and Jumeirah International LLC develop their product portfolios to strengthen their foothold in the market. The companies profiled in the report are Four Seasons Holdings Inc., Intercontinental Hotels Group, Marriott International Inc., Hyatt Corporation., ITC Hotels Limited, Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd., Jumeirah International LLC, and The Indian Hotel Companies Limited.

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the tourism and travel industry negatively. Implementation of social distancing, stay-at-home, and travel restrictions all over the world have restricted the growth of luxury hotel market.

According to the report published by the American Hotel and Lodging Association 2021, the hotel occupancy was decreased in the U.S. from 66% to approx. 40% in 2020 if compared to its previous year. Thus, hospitality industry is expected to experience a severe downturn due to the pandemic however, the market is expected to set back at its previous growth trend over the next couple of years.

Want Full Report? Enquire Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1916

