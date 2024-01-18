Fibromyalgia Market to Reach US$ 3.0 Billion by 2034, at CAGR of 2.69% from 2024 to 2034, IMARC Group

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How big is the fibromyalgia market?

The fibromyalgia market reached a value of US$ 2.2 Billion in 2023 and expected to reach US$ 3.0 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.69% during 2024-2034.

The fibromyalgia market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market in the United States, EU5 (including Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. It covers aspects such as treatment methods, drugs available in the market, drugs in development, the market share of various therapies, and the market's performance in the seven major regions. Additionally, the report evaluates the performance of leading companies and their pharmaceutical products. Current and projected patient numbers across these key markets are also detailed in the report. This study is essential for manufacturers, investors, business planners, researchers, consultants, and anyone interested or involved in the fibromyalgia market.

Fibromyalgia Market Trends:

Fibromyalgia refers to a chronic health disease that results in pain and tenderness throughout the body. The market for fibromyalgia is currently in a phase of substantial growth, driven by various factors that have thrust this often-overlooked condition into the spotlight. Over the last decade, there has been a significant increase in public awareness surrounding fibromyalgia, partly due to advocacy efforts from patient organizations, celebrities, and doctors. As understanding continues to surge, an escalating number of individuals are actively seeking diagnosis and treatment, fueling the expansion of the market. The improved diagnostic criteria and available technologies have made it convenient for healthcare providers to accurately identify fibromyalgia. This has resulted in more precise diagnoses, enabling patients to access appropriate medications at an earlier stage.

Pharmaceutical companies are making substantial investments in research and development to uncover new medicines and drugs for fibromyalgia. The quest for innovative therapies and drugs is a major driver propelling market growth, offering hope to patients for improved symptom management. The rising elderly population, which is more susceptible to developing fibromyalgia, is also contributing to the market's expansion. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of telemedicine, making it easily accessible for individuals with fibromyalgia to consult specialists, receive ongoing care, and access treatment options remotely. This has played a significant role in catalyzing market growth. There is a growing emphasis on a patient-centered approach in healthcare, with personalized medication plans tailored to the specific needs of fibromyalgia patients gaining importance. The focus on individualized care is fostering innovation within the market. Regulatory bodies are increasingly recognizing fibromyalgia as a legitimate medical condition, leading to the development of guidelines and support for research and treatment options. These innovations are expected to offer promising growth opportunities for the market in the years ahead.

Countries Covered:

• United States

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country:

• Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

• Historical, current, and future performance of the fibromyalgia market

• Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

• Sales of various drugs across the fibromyalgia market

• Reimbursement scenario in the market

• In-market and pipeline drugs

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current fibromyalgia marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs:

• Drug Overview

• Mechanism of Action

• Regulatory Status

• Clinical Trial Results

• Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs:

• Drug overview

• Mechanism of action

• Regulatory status

• Clinical trial results

• Drug uptake and market performance

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the fibromyalgia market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

