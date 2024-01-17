Minister Fajon in Davos: it is high time to end the suffering of people in Gaza

SLOVENIA, January 17 - This year, the Davos panels and meetings with top representatives from countries around the world, business leaders, international organisations and NGOs focused on global challenges related to the many global conflicts, disinformation, extreme weather events and the political polarisation of society. Minister Fajon took part in a panel on the prevention and spread of conflict and a panel on the future of the Western Balkans. On the sidelines of the 54th World Economic Forum, she met the foreign ministers of Ethiopia, Yemen, Iraq, Iran, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Ecuador. During the talks, the Minister underlined the opportunities for strengthening bilateral relations and Slovenia's position on the increasingly tense situation in the Middle East, reiterating Slovenia's commitment to calling for respect for international law, international humanitarian law and human rights.

"There is no excuse for the 24,000 civilian casualties in Gaza, 9,000 of them children. This is unacceptable. This death toll demands us to repeatedly express our concerns over violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law and call for the respect of both. There will be no second chance in Gaza. It is high time to stop the killing and the suffering of the people," said the Minister, reiterating that "Slovenia is closely following the South Africa case against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for alleged violations of the Genocide Convention. We will decide on possible intervention when more information is available based on legal arguments."

In Davos, Minister Fajon also participated in a debate on the Western Balkans and met with the European Commissioner for Climate Action, Wopke Hoekstra. They agreed that the future of the planet should not be left to chance. Minister Fajon also presented one of Slovenia's priority areas in the UN Security Council: Climate, Peace and Security.

At the invitation of Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, Minister Fajon also took part in a discussion at a working dinner with heads of state.

Her participation in the 54th World Economic Forum, which centres around rebuilding trust this year, is important in light of the presentation of Slovenia's orientations as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. It is also an opportunity to exchange views on crisis hotspots with statesmen and other political representatives, CEOs of the world's largest companies, investors, civil society representatives, journalists and other well-known personalities.