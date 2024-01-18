Microgreens Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Microgreens Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Microgreens Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The microgreens market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Microgreens Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the microgreens market size is predicted to reach $3.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%.

The growth in the microgreens market is due to increasing indoor and vertical farming adoption. North America region is expected to hold the largest microgreens market share. Major players in the microgreens market include AeroFarms LLC, Goodleaf Farms, Living Earth Farm, Fresh Origins, Gotham Greens, Bowery Farming Inc., Charlie’s Produce (Farmbox Greens LLC).

Microgreens Market Segments

•By Type: Broccoli, Cabbage, Cauliflower, Arugula, Peas, Basil, Radish, Cress, Other Types

•By Category: Organic, Conventional

•By Farming Method: Indoor Vertical Farming, Commercial Greenhouse, Other Farming

•By End User: Retail, Food Service, Other End-users

•By Geography: The global microgreens market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7179&type=smp

Microgreens refer to small plants between sprouts and baby greens in height, standing 1-3 inches (2.5-7.5 cm) tall. Microgreens can be grown from various seeds and are particularly convenient to grow because they can be grown anywhere, including outside, in greenhouses, and even on your windowsill. They come in various colors and textures, fragrant flavor, and contain concentrated nutrients. Compared to their more developed counterparts, they frequently have higher levels of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. The stems and leaves of microgreens are the only edible parts, making them more comparable to baby greens. Microgreens are used in various cold and warm recipes and are consumed raw, juiced, or blended.

Read More On The Microgreens Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/microgreens-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Microgreens Market Characteristics

3. Microgreens Market Trends And Strategies

4. Microgreens Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Microgreens Market Size And Growth

……

27. Microgreens Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Microgreens Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

