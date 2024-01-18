Pediatric Imaging Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Pediatric Imaging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Pediatric Imaging Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the pediatric imaging market size is predicted to reach $14.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%.
The growth in the pediatric imaging market is due to the rise in the number of pediatric ailments among children. North America region is expected to hold the largest pediatric imaging market share. Major players in the pediatric imaging market include Agfa-Gevaert NV, Analogic Corporation, CAN-med Healthcare, Canon Inc., Eastman Kodak Company, EDM Imaging Solutions.
Pediatric Imaging Market Segments
•By Modality: Ultrasound, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography (CT), X-ray, Other Modalities
•By Application: Orthopedics, Gastroenterology, Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Other Applications
•By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Other End-Users
•By Geography: The global pediatric imaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7465&type=smp
Pediatric imaging is a non-invasive, cutting-edge technology that scans children's health conditions in order to provide an effective treatment plan and anticipate a child's health risk in the earliest stages of life in order to prevent medical issues in the adolescent period.
Read More On The Pediatric Imaging Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pediatric-imaging-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Pediatric Imaging Market Characteristics
3. Pediatric Imaging Market Trends And Strategies
4. Pediatric Imaging Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Pediatric Imaging Market Size And Growth
……
27. Pediatric Imaging Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Pediatric Imaging Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
