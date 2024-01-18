Submit Release
Poe on rotational blackout in Western Visayas

January 18, 2024

The rotational blackout in parts of Western Visayas must be addressed before darkness engulfs the region anew.

It's imperative for the NGCP, private firms and other concerned agencies to work double time to stem the problem, whether on the supply, generation or transmission side, to avert a repeat of the recent power outage.

Hindi pa natatapos ang imbestigasyon sa nakaraang blackout, at hindi pa napapanagot ang mga responsable, meron na namang outage.

Households, schools, businesses, government offices suffer immensely, and activities come to a halt without power.

The rolling blackouts must not be the way of life for our people.

