Peripheral IV Catheters Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Peripheral IV Catheters Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The peripheral iv catheters market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $5.19 billion in 2023 to $5.58 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Peripheral IV Catheters Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the peripheral iv catheters market size is predicted to reach $7.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%.

The growth in the peripheral iv catheters market is due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the peripheral IV catheters market.. North America region is expected to hold the largest peripheral iv catheters market share. Major players in the peripheral iv catheters market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smiths Medical Inc., Vygon SAS, Terumo Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated.

Peripheral IV Catheters Market Segments

• By Product Type: Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheters, Integrated/Closed Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC)

• By Technology: Conventional Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC), Safety Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC)

• By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Healthcare

• By Geography: The global peripheral iv catheters market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Peripheral IV catheters refer to a thin, flexible tube that is placed into a vein to deliver medications and nutritional supplements. Peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVCs) are used for therapeutic purposes such as the administration of medications, fluids, or blood products, as well as blood sampling.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Peripheral IV Catheters Market Characteristics

3. Peripheral IV Catheters Market Trends And Strategies

4. Peripheral IV Catheters Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Peripheral IV Catheters Market Size And Growth

……

27. Peripheral IV Catheters Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Peripheral IV Catheters Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

