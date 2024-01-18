Volleyball tournament ends successfully behind lock bars

15 Jan. 2024. Rove Central Correctional Centre (RCCC) inmates successfully ends their festive volleyball tournament behind lock bars at Rove in Honiara.

This tournament was organized by the Programs and Rehabilitation Team of RCCC funded by the CSSI Commercial Enterprise Unit under the Prisoners Special Fund.

The grand final was played on a high knot, as inmates do turn out in good numbers to witness and cheer their Teams.

Team Panthers of Block 5 won the tournament after defeating the determined Dunkers of Block 2 Delta Wing 3-1 in favour of Panthers.

The presentation of trophy and consolation prizes was presented to the winning teams and notable players soon after the final.

Speaking during the presentation of prizes, RCCC Program Coordinator Senior Sergeant Valorie Pitamama remind inmates that sports is not about win or lose but it’s about teamwork, hard work, and never give up.

She adds, playing sports in Corrections, improve the well-being of inmates in the Centre, enable them to change their behaviour and attitudes, develop their ability to live together, learn to respect others and abide by the rules, these are the objectives of playing sport in Correctional Centres.

Senior Sergeant Pitamama acknowledge the Office of Commissioner, RCCC Management & Staff, Inmates and Stakeholders for the support and working togetherness in organising this event for inmates and other relevant rehabilitation activities in maintaining the inmate’s mentality and physical wellbeing.

Special acknowledgement of support and donation goes out to the following;

Seventh Day Adventist Dorcas Women for sponsoring of teams uniform , Mr Silas Wanebeni from the Seventh Day Adventist for donating of volley balls, Mr Gabriel Bateé from the Prison Fellowship Solomon Islands for donating of volley balls, Mr & Mrs Maeletete and Program & Rehabilitation Officers for the prize donation.

Pitamama also acknowledge the voluntarily support by inmates for their efforts provided during the event and the cooperation rendered in making this event successfully and ends peacefully without any breach of security.

Ends///

RCCC Inmates match into the oval for the official opening of the tournament

Volleyball grand final match between Dunkers and Panthers

CSSI Press