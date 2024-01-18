Pet Wearable Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Pet Wearable Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Pet Wearable Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The pet wearable market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $3.44 billion in 2023 to $4 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Pet Wearable Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the pet wearable market size is predicted to reach $7.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%.

The growth in the pet wearable market is due to the rise in demand for pet monitoring globally. North America region is expected to hold the largest pet wearable market share. Major players in the pet wearable market include Allflex Inc., Avid Identification Systems Inc., Dairymaster Ltd., Datamars Inc., Felcana, FitBark Inc., Garmin Ltd., GoPro Inc., Intervet Inc.

Pet Wearable Market Segments

• By Product Type: Smart Collar, Smart Camera, Smart Harness and Vest, Other Product Types

• By Technology: RFID Devices, GPS, Sensor, Bluetooth, Other Technologies

• By Application: Identification and Tracking, Monitoring and Control, Medical Diagnosis and Treatment, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global pet wearable market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pet wearables refer to devices worn on the pet's body, such as dogs, cats, and other pets, to serve various purposes, such as identification, tracking, monitoring, controlling, medical diagnosis, treatment, facilitation, safety, and security. These devices help get the data, which is tracked through a companion app installed on the pet owner's smart device. The pet wearable is used to track information related to pets, such as fitness, activity, sleeping time, behavior, and steps.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Pet Wearable Market Characteristics

3. Pet Wearable Market Trends And Strategies

4. Pet Wearable Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Pet Wearable Market Size And Growth

……

27. Pet Wearable Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Pet Wearable Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

