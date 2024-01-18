Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Non-Alcoholic Beer Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Non-Alcoholic Beer Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the non-alcoholic beer market size is predicted to reach $31.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.
The growth in the non-alcoholic beer market is due to the growing awareness of the benefits of alcohol-free beverages. North America region is expected to hold the largest non-alcoholic beer market share. Major players in the non-alcoholic beer market include Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, BERNARD Family Brewery Inc., Big Drop Brewing Co., Carlsberg Breweries Group, Coors Brewing Company.
Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Segments
•By Product: Alcohol free, Low alcohol
•By Material: Malted Grains, Hops, Yeasts, Enzymes, Other Materials
•By Category: Plain, Flavored
•By Distribution Channel: Store-based, Non-Store-based
•By Geography: The global non-alcoholic beer market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5226&type=smp
Non-alcoholic beer contains 0% to 1.2% of alcohol and it is generally manufactured by removing alcohol from the finished product or by boiling beer to evaporate the alcohol.
The main types of non-alcoholic beer are alcohol-free and low alcohol. Low alcohol beers are beer that tastes similar to beer but contains significantly less amount of alcohol. The main types of materials used in producing non-alcoholic beer include malted grains, hops, yeasts, enzymes, and others. The various categories of non-alcoholic beer are plain and flavored. These types of beer are sold to consumers through store-based and non-store-based sales channels.
Read More On The Non-Alcoholic Beer Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nonalcoholic-beer-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Characteristics
3. Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Trends And Strategies
4. Non-Alcoholic Beer Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Size And Growth
……
27. Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Wine And Brandy Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wine-and-brandy-global-market-report
Absinthe Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/absinthe-global-market-report
Grain Alcohol Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/grain-alcohol-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Unleash the Market Potential of Pet Snacks and Treats! 🐾🍖 | Key Trends and Growth Drivers