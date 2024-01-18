Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The non-alcoholic beer market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $31.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.”
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Non-Alcoholic Beer Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the non-alcoholic beer market size is predicted to reach $31.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.

The growth in the non-alcoholic beer market is due to the growing awareness of the benefits of alcohol-free beverages. North America region is expected to hold the largest non-alcoholic beer market share. Major players in the non-alcoholic beer market include Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, BERNARD Family Brewery Inc., Big Drop Brewing Co., Carlsberg Breweries Group, Coors Brewing Company.

Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Segments
•By Product: Alcohol free, Low alcohol
•By Material: Malted Grains, Hops, Yeasts, Enzymes, Other Materials
•By Category: Plain, Flavored
•By Distribution Channel: Store-based, Non-Store-based
•By Geography: The global non-alcoholic beer market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Non-alcoholic beer contains 0% to 1.2% of alcohol and it is generally manufactured by removing alcohol from the finished product or by boiling beer to evaporate the alcohol.

The main types of non-alcoholic beer are alcohol-free and low alcohol. Low alcohol beers are beer that tastes similar to beer but contains significantly less amount of alcohol. The main types of materials used in producing non-alcoholic beer include malted grains, hops, yeasts, enzymes, and others. The various categories of non-alcoholic beer are plain and flavored. These types of beer are sold to consumers through store-based and non-store-based sales channels.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Characteristics
3. Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Trends And Strategies
4. Non-Alcoholic Beer Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Size And Growth
27. Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

