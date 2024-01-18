Shaftsbury Barracks/ Tractor Trailer Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B3000212
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 01/17/2024 at 1919 hours.
STREET: Vermont Route 9
TOWN: Woodford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: East of Notch Road
WEATHER: Clear and 8 degrees.
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet with patches of ice.
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Daimon Mencias-Perez
AGE: 32
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Contact damage to front end and driver side of cab.
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a tractor trailer crash in the area of 4486 Route 9 in the Town of Woodford. Investigation revealed that vehicle #1 was travelling west on Route 9 when the trailer portion of the vehicle began to lose traction on the roadway and slide side to side. The operator, Daimon Mencias-Perez was unable to correct the vehicle and ultimately went of the roadway. The cab of the truck struck an embankment and jackknifed backwards before coming to rest.
No injuries were reported as a result of this crash. Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Bennington Rural Fire Department, Vermont DMV Enforcement, and A's Towing.
