Williston Barracks / DUI #1 - Criminal Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A1000385
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: January 17, 2024 at 22:15 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 3461 Theodore Roosevelt Hwy, Bolton
VIOLATION: DUI – Refusal
ACCUSED: Margaret Cunningham
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 17, 2024 at approximately 22:15 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle crash at 3461 Theodore Roosevelt Hwy in the town of Bolton. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Margaret Cunningham (29) of Waterbury. While speaking to Cunningham, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Cunningham was subsequently arrested on suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Cunningham was issued a citation to appear at Chittenden County Court – Criminal Division on 02/06/2024 at 08:15 to answer the charges of DUI #1 - Criminal Refusal.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: February 6th, 2024, at 08:15 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic
Vermont State Police
3294 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
blaz.mihaljevic@vermont.gov