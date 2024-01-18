Submit Release
Williston Barracks / DUI #1 - Criminal Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident 

  

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

  

NEWS RELEASE 

        

CASE#: 24A1000385 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic 

STATION: Williston Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111 

  

DATE/TIME: January 17, 2024 at 22:15 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: 3461 Theodore Roosevelt Hwy, Bolton  

VIOLATION: DUI – Refusal  

  

ACCUSED: Margaret Cunningham  

AGE: 29 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT 

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  

  

On January 17, 2024 at approximately 22:15 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle crash at 3461 Theodore Roosevelt Hwy in the town of Bolton. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Margaret Cunningham (29) of Waterbury. While speaking to Cunningham, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Cunningham was subsequently arrested on suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Cunningham was issued a citation to appear at Chittenden County Court – Criminal Division on 02/06/2024 at 08:15 to answer the charges of DUI #1 - Criminal Refusal.

  

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT DATE/TIME: February 6th, 2024, at 08:15 hours         

COURT: Chittenden 

LODGED - LOCATION: No     

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED 

  

  

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 


Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic

Vermont State Police

3294 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

blaz.mihaljevic@vermont.gov 

