Williston Barracks / DUI #1 - Criminal Refusal

CASE#: 24A1000385

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: January 17, 2024 at 22:15 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 3461 Theodore Roosevelt Hwy, Bolton

VIOLATION: DUI – Refusal

ACCUSED: Margaret Cunningham

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 17, 2024 at approximately 22:15 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle crash at 3461 Theodore Roosevelt Hwy in the town of Bolton. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Margaret Cunningham (29) of Waterbury. While speaking to Cunningham, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Cunningham was subsequently arrested on suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Cunningham was issued a citation to appear at Chittenden County Court – Criminal Division on 02/06/2024 at 08:15 to answer the charges of DUI #1 - Criminal Refusal.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: February 6th, 2024, at 08:15 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



