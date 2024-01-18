Nuclear Medicine Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Nuclear Medicine Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The nuclear medicine market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $14.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. ”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Nuclear Medicine Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the nuclear medicine market size is predicted to reach $14.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%.

The growth in the nuclear medicine market is due to the increase in constancy and prevalence of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and cancer. North America region is expected to hold the largest nuclear medicine market share. Major players in the nuclear medicine market include Bracco Imaging S.P.A., Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc., NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd., Eckert & Ziegler Group, Jubilant Pharma LLC,.

Nuclear Medicine Market Segments
• By Type: Diagnostic, Therapeutic
• By Application: Cardiology, Lymphoma, Thyroid, Neurology, Oncology, Other Application
• By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global nuclear medicine market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Nuclear medicine refers to a specialized area of radiology that uses radioactive material inside the body to inspect the overall health condition of the concerned patient.

The main types of nuclear medicine are diagnostic and therapeutic. A diagnostic is an examination to identify a person's distinct areas of strength and weakness to identify a condition, disease, or illness. The applications involved cardiology, lymphoma, thyroid, neurology, oncology, and other applications. The end-users included hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, and other end-users.

