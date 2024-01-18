Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. will grow to $38.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the permanent magnet synchronous motor (pmsm) market size is predicted to reach $38.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.

The growth in the permanent magnet synchronous motor (pmsm) market is due to the emergence of green vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest permanent magnet synchronous motor (pmsm) market share. Major players in the permanent magnet synchronous motor (pmsm) market include Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Asea Brown Boveri Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH.

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Market Segments

• By Type: Surface, Interior

• By Capacity: 375-450 kW, 450-600 kW, Above 600 kW

• By Voltage Range: Above 60V, 41V60V, 31V40V, 21V30V, 10V20V, 9V and below

• By Application: Automation, Consumer Electronics, Residential and Commercial, Automotive and Transportation, Lab Equipment, Medical, Military and Aerospace

• By Geography: The global permanent magnet synchronous motor (pmsm) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) is used for high-efficiency and high-performance motor drives. The permanent magnet synchronous motor refers to an AC synchronous motor for which field excitation is provided by permanent magnets and has a sinusoidal back EMF waveform. PMSM can generate torque at zero speed, but it requires a digitally controlled inverter for operations with permanent magnets.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Market Characteristics

3. Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Market Trends And Strategies

4. Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Market Size And Growth

……

27. Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

